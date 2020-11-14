OnePlus Nord 2 Likely On Cards, Could Be Codenamed Denniz News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus Nord series is quite new but we have already come across three smartphones from the same. Recently, two of them were announced with 5G connectivity support but these are not going to make their way into the Indian market. In the meantime, reports regarding the fourth OnePlus Nord smartphone have started surfacing online.

Well, the talk is about the OnePlus Nord SE that is said to be on cards. While we have already come across reports regarding this device, another device allegedly dubbed OnePlus Nord 2 is hitting the rumor mills and is believed to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 Details

As per the tipster Max Jambor with a good track record in revealing details of upcoming smartphones from various brands, the OnePlus Nord 2 could be codenamed Denniz. The tipster has not specifically confirmed which OnePlus smartphone will be linked to this codename but a report by Phonearena confirms that it could be the second-generation smartphone in the lineup.

For now, the details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 are scanty and we need to wait for further reports to give us a hint of what we can expect from the new model. However, the notable upgrades are likely to include an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipset, a camera arrangement that is quite reminiscent to that of the OnePlus 8T with powerful sensors, and a Fluid AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz instead of the 90Hz panel.

OnePlus Nord 2: When To Expect

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be unveiled sometime in 2021 to replace the existing Nord smartphone that went official in July this year. However, given that the device is in early development as compared to its predecessor, we can expect it to arrive relatively earlier to the market. Eventually, an early announcement of the OnePlus Nord 2 could be possible. Furthermore, reports make us believe that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be positioned between the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord SE smartphones.

