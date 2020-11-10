OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped For Early Next Year: 65W Warp Charge Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord smartphone has been well-received across the globe. As a premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord packs a couple of flagship features and a stylish design. The company has been working on further expanding the Nord series. A report suggests the OnePlus Nord SE is tipped to launch early next year.

OnePlus Nord SE Launch

OnePlus recently launched the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100, but it hasn't made its way to the Indian market yet. Reports suggest the OnePlus Nord SE will certainly launch in India and the company is expecting a similar response like the original Nord smartphone.

A report by Android Central notes that the precise launch date of the Nord SE is still under wraps. The report further speculates the launch could take place early next year, right after the launch OnePlus 9 launch. Presently, the OnePlus 9 is rumored to launch sometime in March 2021.

OnePlus Nord SE Features

Several features make the OnePlus Nord SE an exciting smartphone. Firstly, the upcoming device is expected to feature the 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology, just like the OnePlus 8T. A similar 4,500 mAh battery is also expected on the Nord SE. Combined, the OnePlus Nord SE should also give you a fully charged phone in 40 minutes.

Other details rumored include an AMOLED display. One can also expect a high refresh rate, although it's hard to be certain at the moment. The camera details are also under wraps, but reports speculate a triple-camera setup at the rear. The chip details are also a mystery, but the OnePlus Nord SE is expected to feature the Snapdragon 765.

OnePlus Nord SE: What To Expect

OnePlus Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G smartphones might not arrive in India. But reports point the OnePlus Nord SE will surely launch here. For now, it's hard to speculate on the price tag of the upcoming phone. If it indeed packs the SD 765 processor, it could be cheaper than the Nord N100. This also means there could be no 5G support for the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE.

