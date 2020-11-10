Just In
- 2 hrs ago Go India On Google Pay: How To Share KM In Google Pay Go India Game
-
- 6 hrs ago Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC And More
- 16 hrs ago Airtel Introduces One Plan In 17 Circles: How To Avail
- 16 hrs ago How To Change Your Background On Google Meet
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka Bypoll Results 2020: Counting of votes underway for two assembly, four council seats
- Finance Future Lifestyle Fashions Defaults On NCD Payments
- Sports IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Vintage Vibes With Her Striking Saree Looks And Stunning Jewellery
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Highlights: Farah Khan Conducts BB Ki Adalat; Aly Goni Loses His Cool
- Education Bihar Open School Result 2020 Declared For Class 10th And 12th At bbose.org
- Automobiles Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon: Here Are All The Details
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped For Early Next Year: 65W Warp Charge Expected
OnePlus Nord smartphone has been well-received across the globe. As a premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord packs a couple of flagship features and a stylish design. The company has been working on further expanding the Nord series. A report suggests the OnePlus Nord SE is tipped to launch early next year.
OnePlus Nord SE Launch
OnePlus recently launched the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100, but it hasn't made its way to the Indian market yet. Reports suggest the OnePlus Nord SE will certainly launch in India and the company is expecting a similar response like the original Nord smartphone.
A report by Android Central notes that the precise launch date of the Nord SE is still under wraps. The report further speculates the launch could take place early next year, right after the launch OnePlus 9 launch. Presently, the OnePlus 9 is rumored to launch sometime in March 2021.
OnePlus Nord SE Features
Several features make the OnePlus Nord SE an exciting smartphone. Firstly, the upcoming device is expected to feature the 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology, just like the OnePlus 8T. A similar 4,500 mAh battery is also expected on the Nord SE. Combined, the OnePlus Nord SE should also give you a fully charged phone in 40 minutes.
Other details rumored include an AMOLED display. One can also expect a high refresh rate, although it's hard to be certain at the moment. The camera details are also under wraps, but reports speculate a triple-camera setup at the rear. The chip details are also a mystery, but the OnePlus Nord SE is expected to feature the Snapdragon 765.
OnePlus Nord SE: What To Expect
OnePlus Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G smartphones might not arrive in India. But reports point the OnePlus Nord SE will surely launch here. For now, it's hard to speculate on the price tag of the upcoming phone. If it indeed packs the SD 765 processor, it could be cheaper than the Nord N100. This also means there could be no 5G support for the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,998
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900