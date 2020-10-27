OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Not Launching In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has recently announced two affordable handsets called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 for the European market. Both phones will launch in North America soon. However, the latest budget handsets will not be launching in India as per a report by Android Central.

Talking about the pricing, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is priced at £329 (roughly Rs. 31,700), while the Nord N100 comes with a price tag of £179 (roughly Rs. 17,200). As of now, the Nord N100 is the most affordable phone from the company.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Features

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Nord N100 offers a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets its power from the Snapdragon 690 chipset and the N100 packs the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Notably, both phones are the first from the company to feature microSd slot for storage expansion. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs the 64MP primary camera. The main camera is equipped with a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

However, the N100 sports a triple-rear camera along with a 13MP primary sensor. Upfront, the Nord N10 5G sports a 16MP selfie camera, whereas the Nord N100 packs a 13MP sensor.

For software, both models run on Android 10 topped with OxygenOS. Lastly, OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, while OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a slightly bigger 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Moreover, the OnePlus Nord is now the lowest-priced phone in India from the company. The handset is selling starting at Rs. 24,999. Features of the phone include the Snapdragon 765G processor, 48MP quad-lens setup, 90Hz display.

Best Mobiles in India