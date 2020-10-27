OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 Announced: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus announced the launch of the highly anticipated affordable smartphones - OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100. Though these are not the most affordable ones from the brand to date, these new models are relatively more affordable than the OnePlus Nord that went official recently. What's interesting is that these new smartphones mark the return of the 3.5mm audio jack and are the first ones from OnePlus to sport a microSD card slot.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is ranked to be positioned beneath the OnePlus Nord in terms of specifications. The Nord N100 is likely to be positioned even lower as it features the lowest specifications and price than any other OnePlus smartphone ever.

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 Price

OnePlus' new smartphones in the Nord series will be made available first in Europe and the UK with dual-SIM support. Later, these phones will be released in North America with support for a single SIM.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus Nord N10 is priced starting from €329 (approx. Rs. 28,500) while the Nord N100 is priced starting from €179 (approx. Rs. 17,000). As of now, there is no word regarding the official release date of these devices.

OnePlus Nord N100 Specifications

OnePlus Nord N100, the budget model from the company features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage support. The device runs Android 10 topped with OxygenOS.

On the imaging front, the OnePlus Nord N100 makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The other goodies of the device include a 13MP selfie camera sensor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a generous 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and 4G connectivity. Notably, it has been launched in a sole Midnight Frost color option.

OnePlus Nord N10 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N10 adorns a 6.49-inch FullHD+ display with a better 90Hz refresh rate. The hardware aspects of the device include a Snapdragon 690 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM Ns 128GB storage space along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB additional storage space. The N10 is fueled by a 4300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T wired charging. And, it comes with 5G connectivity out-of-the-box.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord N10 is fitted with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The other goodies of the device include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has been launched in the Midnight Ice color option.

