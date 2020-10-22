OnePlus Nord N10 Sketch Leaks Online Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the OnePlus 8T earlier this month, word is that OnePlus is all set to announce two new smartphones in the Nord series. One of the upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Nord N10 is hitting the rumor mills quite often.

Now, the OnePlus Nord N10 has been teased by the Twitter-based tipster Max J with an excellent track record. The teaser hints at two aspects of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N10 Teaser

Firstly, the teaser of the OnePlus Nord N10 confirms that the device could arrive in a shade of blue. It remains to be seen if it will be gradient or solid or something similar to what we have seen in the past from the company.

Apart from the color, the OnePlus Nord N10 teaser shows the outline of a device in the form of a typical slab. The camera module is identical to that of the OnePlus 8T that saw the light of the day soon.

While the other aspects surrounding the OnePlus Nord N10 are not known, for now, this smartphone could be an affordable one like the other device in the series. Eventually, we can expect it to flaunt a plastic build instead of metal and glass.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. The other goodies that we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus smartphone include a 6.49-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a quad-camera setup at its rear.

Detailing on the camera department, we can expect the OnePlus Nord N10 to sport a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and shots and depth sensor. While the battery capacity is not known, the upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with support for 18W fast-charging.

