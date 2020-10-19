OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Reveals Dual Battery, Cooling System Feature News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 8T last week. Now, the teardown video of the handset has been revealed by YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, detailing some features. The OnePlus 8T has dual-battery which are placed together as a single unit. Each battery has a capacity of 2,250 mAh which creates a total capacity of 4,500 mAh. The key highlight of the OnePlus 8T is its 65W Warp Charge fast charging.

Nelson further claimed in the video that "Most phones don't charge faster than 30 watts. So, it's probably safe to say that charging a singular battery with more power than that might cause the battery to explode or catch fire. But doubling up the batteries allows for double the power to be utilized.''

The OnePlus 8T does not have any official IP rating. As per the teardown video, the speaker frame, charging port have a rubber ring to resist water. Further, the video has revealed the handset features a copper cooling system. The camera of the handset also has a layout of graphite and copper. However, the main lens does not feature OIS.

Talking about the features, the OnePlus 8T packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The 65W charging claims to charge the full battery within 39 minutes. Besides, the handset based on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is also available in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

However, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an official IP rating and supports wireless charging, while the 8T does not support wireless charging. Further, the OnePlus 8T light in weight than the OnePlus 8 Pro. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 8T is priced in the country at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

