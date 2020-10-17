OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Premium Android Or iOS?

OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Price Differentiator

Let's start with the price tag. The OnePlus 8T costs Rs. 42,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 starts from Rs. 47,999 for the 64GB storage, Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage, and Rs. 77,100 for the 256GB storage option. With the Flipkart and Amazon sales, the iPhone 11 is available at a lesser cost, yet, it's pricier than the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Design Details

Next, we come to the design aspect of the two flagships. OnePlus has redesigned the OnePlus 8T by relocating the rear camera setup to the top-left corner. The phone flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The iPhone 11 might seem bulkier when kept next to the OnePlus 8T. But when it comes to smartphone design, Apple seems to keep outdoing itself and the same can be said to the iPhone 11. The phone features a glass sandwich design with an aluminum frame, giving it a glossy finish. The phone flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD screen with an 828p resolution.

OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Processor Performance

Apart from the design, the performance of both smartphones should also be compared. The OnePlus 8T draws power from the latest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The efficiency of the smartphone is simply top-notch without lagging even during multitasking or intense gaming sessions. The Apple iPhone 11 is powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chipset, which is one of the fastest processors globally. Several iPhone 11 users note that all day-to-day smartphone tasks feel like a breeze!

Also, the OnePlus 8T includes a 4,300 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support. The iPhone 11 includes a smaller 3,110 mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support - a feature that's missing on the OnePlus 8T. Irrespective of the battery capacity, both smartphones can easily last a day, but the OnePlus 8T likely fuels up faster than the iPhone 11.

OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Camera Performance

One of the notable differences between the OnePlus 8T and the iPhone 11 is the camera performance. The brand new OnePlus 8T packs a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono lens. You get a 16MP selfie camera - and all the sensors are equipped with OIS, 4K video recording, slo-mo, and other features.

As a comparison, the iPhone 11 gets only a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary wide-angle lens and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You also get a 12MP selfie camera. The performance of Apple cameras is something that's highly appreciated worldwide. We've seen iPhones with a single camera sensor shoot amazing photos - then imagine what a dual-camera setup can capture!

OnePlus 8T Vs iPhone 11: Which Should You Get?

There are a couple of factors to consider before getting either of the phones. For one, the OnePlus 8T runs Android and the iPhone 11 is based on iOS - which are completely different. If you've been an Android user, switching to iOS will be a bit tricky till you get a hang of it - and the same can be said vice versa.

Apart from this, all the other features and specifications have been laid out. The OnePlus 8T makes a good deal and is less expensive than the iPhone 11. However, the overall performance, including the battery and display is simply elite on the iPhone 11. If you're a shutterbug or a video content creator, the iPhone 11 would be the ideal choice. The OnePlus 8T has a pretty good camera setup, but it hardly beats the iPhone 11.