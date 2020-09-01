With iPhone, You Can Click And Forget Features oi-Vivek

I have been using the iPhone 11 as my daily driver for almost a year. As each day passes by, I am starting to understand why iPhones are known for their reliability. For some, it could be the stable software experience, while others find solace in the after-sales support. However, I have a different reason that made me appreciate the iPhone and it is the photo-taking experience.

The iPhone 11 doesn't have a crazy high-resolution camera setup unlike most of the recently launched Android devices. The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide angle. I would have loved a telephoto lens instead of an ultra-wide angle lens, but that's just me.

Do note that, almost any smartphone (even that's priced less than Rs. 10,000) can take good photos in normal day-light conditions. However, when it comes to low-light and artificial light, these phones struggle and that's where the iPhone shines.

Forget Blurry Photos

I have come across situations, where I just have a narrow window to take the perfect photo and if I miss that chance I won't be able to capture it. Every Android smartphone that I have used in the past couple of months takes amazing photos in day-light. However, when it comes to low-light and indoor situations, I have to make sure to click the same scene at least twice to get a usable photo.

When it comes to the iPhone, it just takes better photos almost every time no matter what's the light situation. However, I won't say that it works 100 percent of the time, but the chance of taking a stable photo on an iPhone 11 is much higher than an Android smartphone like the OnePlus 8.

We recently had an indoor barbeque, where the lighting was very tricky and the iPhone 11 took a stable photo 9 out of 10 times. Whereas the other smartphones, one has to reverify the photo post-processing and almost half of them turned out to be blurry.

Is It Worth Paying Extra Money Just For This?

This depends on what you are looking for. For someone like me, who constantly take photos everywhere to create memories of that place or the scene, it is good to have a phone that is most likely to take a photo that is clear as you won't get that same chance to retake that photo.

However, if you are a pro and know what you are doing, then the device should not be the bottleneck at all.

The camera system is iPhone is largely driven by the AI and the actual magic happens in post-processing. I shoot my photos in live mode (available in select Android phones) which let me travel back in time and select the right frame if the photo has come out blurry. With the iPhone, even an amateur can take a clean looking photo.

Best Mobiles in India