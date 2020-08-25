iPhone 11 Receives Permanent Price Cut In India? Now Available At All-Time Low Price News oi-Vivek

iPhone 11 was originally launched in India at a price lower than the launch price of the iPhone XR. However, after a few months of launch, the device received a price hike due to the new GST norms on smartphones.

Now, it looks like the iPhone 11 has received a permanent price cut, at least on Amazon. The base variant with 64GB internal storage now costs Rs. 59,900, which makes it an excellent choice for those who want the latest iPhone.

The iPhone 11's permanent price cut hints that we are nearing the launch of the iPhone 12, which might cost a bit more than the iPhone 11 and is expected to pack features like 5G and improved display and camera system.

Should You Buy iPhone 11 For Rs. 59,900?

If you are planning to get a smartphone that can last at least for 3 years, then getting the iPhone 11 at the asking price seems like a good bargain. The iPhone 11 offers features like IP68 rating along with wireless charging and it is one of the best camera smartphones as well for both stills and videos.

I have been using the iPhone 11 from the day of launch and it can easily last for an entire day even with heavy usage. Not just that, it is also one of the best smartphones in the market for gaming enthusiasts as well and can play titles like PUBG and COD: Mobile without any issue.

If you are in the market, looking for a phone that costs around Rs. 60,000, then getting the iPhone 11 does make sense. Considering Apple's track record, the iPhone 11 will get at least four major software updates, which ensures that the phone ages gracefully.

Buy iPhone 11 For Rs. 59,900 Here

Best Mobiles in India