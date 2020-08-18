Apple iPhone 12 To Be Manufactured In Bengaluru; Likely To Cost Less Than iPhone 11 News oi-Vivek

Good news for iPhone enthusiasts. As a part of the Make In India initiative, Apple recently started to manufacture iPhone 11 in India, at a plant located in Tamil Nadu.

Now, according to a report from Business Standard, Apple will start manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 12 in Bengaluru and the company is investing huge sums, which will also create more than 10,000 jobs.

One of the ex-minister of Karnataka has tweeted that the company will start manufacturing the iPhone 12 in Narsapura, a place near the capital city of Karnataka. Wistron is the company that manages the operations in the Bengaluru based manufacturing facility.

As of now, Apple is manufacturing the iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone SE (2020) in India. Similarly, the brand is likely to start manufacturing all the upcoming iPhone models in the country, including the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Could Be Cheaper Than The iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 was significantly cheaper than the iPhone XR in India. However, when compared to the international markets, the iPhone 11 was a bit expensive in the country and this might not be the case for the iPhone 12.

If rumors are to be believed, then the iPhone 12 will be priced identically to the iPhone 11. Hence, the iPhone 12 is likely to be significantly cheaper than the iPhone 12 without the massive import duties that made the iPhone 11 an expensive affair.

The iPhone 12 is expected to pack a lot of improvements over the iPhone 11 and is expected to launch in October. With almost all the iPhones getting manufactured and assembled in India, the prices of the upcoming iPhones are expected to be a lot cheaper than their previous iterations.

This also means that the iPhone 12 might go on sale on the same day as the international markets like the US and Europe.

