Apple iPhone 12 Launching On September 8 Along With Apple Watch, AirPower Wireless Charging Pad News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most-anticipated smartphones of the year, which has seen multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 12 will likely launch on September 8. The tipster reveals that Apple is planning for an online event, scheduled on September 8.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch

The Twitter post by tipster iHacktu Pro indicates that Apple will debut the new iPhone lineup with 5G support, the new Apple Watch, and a few other products like the Apple AirPower, the wireless charging pad. Looking back, the wireless charging back was canceled last year, but will likely make a debut this year.

Additionally, the tipster also notes that Apple is having another event on October 27. Apple will likely debut the iPad Pro and the MacBook lineup at this event. The upcoming MacBook models - MacBook and the MacBook Pro 13-inch - will be powered by the in-house processor. For now, it's uncertain if Apple will hold a virtual event or have a one with a physically present audience.

The iPad lineup expected to launch on October 27 is presumed to be the iPad Pro with 5G support, which was postponed to 2021. The launch event is expected to see the Apple Glass, which are mixed reality glasses. The Apple Glass has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now, and we might finally get to see it this year. A few leaks had suggested that the Apple Glass will cost roughly $499 (roughly Rs. 37,300).

Apple iPhone 12 Launch: What To Expect

One of the factors that make the iPhone 12 series a highly-anticipated one is its 5G support. This makes it the first series with 5G support from Apple. Apart from the iPhone 12 lineup, the new MacBook models are something to check out. The Apple WWDC 2020 event announced that the company would be embedding the in-house processor, skipping the Intel CPU processors used for several years now.

Having a launch date to looks forward to is exciting. However, Apple hasn't officially shared or confirmed the launch date yet, so it's advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Best Mobiles in India