Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely To Launch In September; Shipping Starts October News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most-awaited smartphone series of 2020. Due to the pandemic and the consecutive lockdown, a delay is expected for the new iPhone series. Fresh reports suggest that Apple might launch the iPhone 12 series in September and shipping will begin from October.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch

The prediction comes Analysts Wedbush, who notes that the iPhone 12 series will likely debut in September. It's also possible that Apple might follow last year's strategy, where the new 5G devices will launch in September, but begin shipping one model the same month, and delay the sale of other models by a month or so.

But nothing is certain yet. It's rumored that we'll be seeing four iPhone 12 variants this year, namely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So if Apple is going to start the sale of one model every month, it'll go on till December, which is quite unlikely.

A report from 9to5Mac suggests that there could be a slight delay in sales like how we saw with the iPhone X and the iPhone XR models. The report states that the supply chain is getting back to normal. This puts "Cook & Co. back in the driver's seat to launch this 5G cycle in its typical mid-late September timeframe with the smartphones hitting the shelves/website by early October."

Apple iPhone 12: What To Expect

Apple is said to bring in some major changes with the iPhone 12 series. For one, the company is ditching LCD panels to include OLED screens. Reports have also suggested that the base model of the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display and the Max and Pro models will have a 6.1-inch screen. The top-end variant, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to ship with a 6.7-inch display.

Apart from this, the most-awaited inclusion is 5G support. Apple is said to pack 5G supported modems in the iPhone 12 series. This also means the price of the new iPhone series is expected to shoot, despite rumors that Apple might skip the EarPods and the charger while shipping.

Best Mobiles in India