Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delayed By 2 Months; Rollout Expected In November

COVID-19 pandemic has altered the usual routine of things, including smartphone launches and other tech events. The pandemic has also taken a toll on the latest Apple iPhone 12 launch. A new report notes that Apple might delay the launch of the iPhone 12 series by at least two months, indicating a November launch.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch

Apple has always conducted its WWDC event in mid-September. However, this year, things have gone a bit haywire. This means that the iPhone 12 series might have a November launch, instead of the usual mid-September launch notes the Cowen report.

Of course, this isn't the first time we're hearing a delay about the iPhone 12 launch. Many predictions had noted that Apple would delay the launch by at least a month. And now we're hearing the possibility of a two-month delay.

Multiple reports and analysts have noted that Apple would launch four models under the iPhone 12 series. This includes smartphones with a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and another 6.7-inch model. Plus, Apple is said to introduce 5G support as well.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delay

Like all smartphone and gadget brands, Apple has also been hit by the global pandemic. Even if the iPhone maker reported growth in revenues, there was still a drop in profits. This includes a decline in iPhone sales. The Cowen report estimates Apple will produce 35 million units of iPhones in the second quarter, which is said to be at least 13% lower than the same period last year.

"We note that the latest generation of iPhones, including the recently launched 2nd generation iPhone SE, is expected to comprise ~77% of the overall C2Q build mix similar to C1Q," the report says. Further, it notes that the preliminary outlook for C3Q builds is around 46M units (+31% Q/Q, -2% Y/Y) and compares to the prior low-40M view and our sell-in forecast of 40M.

The latest iPhone SE 2020 will likely have 8 million units shipped in the coming quarter. Further predictions by the report noted that Apple is on track to ship 25 million units of the smartphone by the end of this year. Of course, this is just a predictory report and nothing is certain yet.

