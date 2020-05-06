Apple WWDC Developer Conference To Kickstart Online From June 22: How To Watch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tech events are some of the exciting gatherings offering the latest discoveries. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most of the events to switch to online behind closed doors. Some tech events were even canceled. Apple's WWDC Developer Conference is one such event that will be hosted online, starting from June 22.

How To Access Apple WWDC Conference Online?

Apple announced back in March that it would hold the annual WWDC Developers Conference online. Traditionally, Apple would host the event at the San Jose Convention Center. The company's latest announcement noted that the conference will be accessible via the Apple Developer Website, starting from June 22.

Is There A Fee For Apple WWDC Conference?

Interestingly, this time, the access is free for all developers. Usually, Apple would charge over $1,500 for a ticket to the event. Adding to the free access, the iPhone maker noted that all developers need to download the Apple Developer app from the App Store as it would be the main hub to provide all details about the upcoming event.

The Apple Developer app would give information like schedules for the "keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session, and lab schedules." The app also has a dedicated WWDC tab at the bottom of the screen. Of course, this information can also be accessed via the Apple Developer website and through emails.

Apple WWDC Swift Student Challenge

Adding to the list of exciting announcements, the company also noted the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for student developers and youngsters to create their Swift playground. Swift is one of the most popular programming languages and is open-source with real-time feedback.

Using the Swift Playground app from the App Store, children can submit an interactive three-minute scene in a Swift Playground. "We can't wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of Software Engineering.

What To Expect From Apple WWDC Conference?

Some of the much-awaited announcements from the Apple WWDC conference include the launch of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and the watchOS 7. The annual conference is where Apple generally talks more about the software-related enhancements and improvement with the UI. Looking at various speculations and rumors, the much-hyped Apple AirTags tracking system and the iPhone 12 might also be introduced here.

