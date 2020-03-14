ENGLISH

    Apple WWDC 2020 To Kick Off In June With New Online Format

    Apple has finally announced its 31st annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) amid of coronavirus outbreak. According to the report, the company has announced the event will take place in June. However, Apple has some other plans for this year, the WWDC event will kick off in an online format and there will be no physical gathering due to concerns over coronavirus. Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering Apple said that the company has created a format which will take care of the entire program.

    "With all of the new products and technologies we've been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms."

    The company has also announced that it will provide $1 million to the local San Jose organization to offset the revenue loss caused by the new online format of WWDC 2020. According to the Apple newsroom, the WWDC 2020 program will provide entire developers community of the company including more than 23 million registered developers from more than 155 countries and regions.

    Apple also suggested that the additional information about the program will be shared by the company via email in the Apple Developer app between now and June. The information will also be available on the Apple Developer website.

    The WWDC 2020 online event will give an opportunity for developers to get early access to future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This will allow developers to work with Apple engineers to build app experiences more interesting and useful for Apple users across the globe.

    Source

     
    Read More About: apple wwdc 2020 apple news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
