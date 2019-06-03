Apple WWDC 2019 - iOS 13 and macOS 10.15: Expected Features And Announcements News oi-Vivek

We are just a few hours away from Apple WWDC 2019 (World Wide Developers Conference), which is Apple's annual software announcement event. Like every year, this year Apple is all set to unveil some of the next generation software that will power the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iMac, and MacBook. Here is everything that is expected to go official at Apple WWDC 2019.

Apple WWDC 2019 will commence at 10:00 PM IST, and is most likely to last up to 2 hours. Like every year, the company is less likely to announce any new hardware, and the announcements will be most likely to remain software-centric.

Watch Apple WWDC 2019 live here. One can use a standard browser to stream Apple's first software announcement event of 2019.

Click here to watch Apple WWDC 2019

What to expect from WWDC 2019?

The most expected announcement from WWDC 2019 is expected to be the iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, which will power iPhones and Macs.

The iOS 13 is expected to support native dark mode, which will help the smartphone to increase the battery life, and the iOS 13 is also expected to announce a new style volume controller, which was due for a long time.

The macOS 10.14 already supports dark mode, and with the 10.15, the company is most likely to include features like support for native iOS apps and other performance improvements. The macOS 10.15 is also expected to add a lot of performance improvement features.

What do we think about Apple WWDC 2019?

This year, Apple is most likely to announce the most expected features for both iOS and macOS. Though we don't expect to see a major difference in the UI for both iOS and macOS, the updates are expected to bring in a lot of under the hood changes, that will improve the overall performance on iPhone, iMac, iPad, iPod, and more.

If you own an iPhone, iPad, or a MacBook, then one will be able to install the latest version of beta OS probably after the launch event, however, we do not encourage to install the beta update on the primary device, as the update is most likely to come with a lot of bugs and glitches.