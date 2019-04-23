ENGLISH

    iOS 13 expected to bring four new Animoji characters to Apple devices

    Apple is expected to release its latest iOS 13 in the month of June. It has been expected that the new update will bring new Animoji to the iPhones and iPads.

    By
    |

    Earlier Apple uses to wait for the annual WWDC event for revealing details about its upcoming iOS version for its upcoming iPhones. Usually, the new OS releases a few months after the launch the latest iPhones of the year. This time the company has scheduled the WWDC on June 3 and the reports are expecting iOS 13 to be revealed on the stage of WWDC 2019.

    There are already many rumors surfaced on the web hinting at the features of the upcoming iOS 13. According to a report, the iOS 13 will arrive with dark mode, app tabs and a new undo gesture. It will also add a new interface for iPads.

    The report also expecting a huge number of Animoji arriving with upcoming iOS 13. TechRadar's report reads, "Apple already gave us a preview of 230 new characters being added to the library, but a new leak suggests four more could be incoming."

    "It looks like iOS 13 might get some new Animoji: a cow, octopus, mouse, and an emoji face. That last one sounds like it has the potential for shenanigans," developer Steven Troughton-Smith posted on his Twitter handle.

     

    It seems that Apple is planning to add a lot of fun to its Animoji section. Earlier the company has also joined hands with Disney to bring branded content like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Apple Watch faces. Let's see what Apple is planning with the upcoming iOS 13 and how soon it is going to bring the beta version of the OS for the test.

    Read More About: ios 13 apple iPhone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
