List of Apple devices to receive iOS 12 stable update

Apple had first announced the iOS 12 during the WWDC event which was held in the first week of June this year. The latest iOS version is now finally being rolled out to the compatible iOS devices including iPhones, iPads and even iPod. Tim Cook had mentioned in his WWDC 2018 keynote that the all the devices which have received the iOS 11 update will be eligible for the iOS 12 update.
Apple has already released the beta version of iOS 12 and now after months of wait, the stable version of iOS 12 is being rolled out for the masses. The iOS 12 brings along a plethora of new features to the Apple devices such as digital wellness, Siri Shortcuts, augmented reality and others. It is clear by now that the new iPhones (XS, XS Max, and XR) will ship with iOS 12 out of the box and below is the list of compatible Apple devices which will receive the iOS stable update.
iPhones
1. iPhone X
2. iPhone 8 Plus
3. iPhone 8
4. iPhone 7 Plus
5. iPhone 7
6. iPhone 6S
7. iPhone 6S Plus
8. iPhone 6
9. iPhone 6 Plus
10. iPhone SE
11. iPhone 5S
12. iPhone XS
13. iPhone XS Max
14. iPhone XR
iPads:
1. iPad (5th- and 6th-gen)
2. iPad Air 2
3. iPad Air
4. iPad Mini 4
5. iPad Mini 3
6. iPad Mini 2
7. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st- and 2nd-gen)
8. 10.5-inch iPad Pro
9. 9.7-inch iPad Pro
iPod:
The iPod Touch 6th-gen will be the only iPod to receive the iOS 12 update. The iPod Touch 6th generation features a 4-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 640 x 1136 pixels and has a pixel density of 326PPI. The iPod offers a peak display brightness of 500 nits which makes it fairly bright making it easy to use even under direct sunlight. There is an 8MP rear camera which can record 1080p HD videos at 30fps. Up front there is a 1.2MP camera.
Steps to upgrade to iOS 12:
The users who own any of the above mentioned Apple devices can check for the update manually with the help of a few simple steps. All a user will need to do is head over to the Settings > General > Software. Notably, users will first need to sign in to their Apple ID in order to install the latest iOS 12 update on their respective devices.
Apple is rolling out the update in batches, therefore, it might take some time for the update to be available for all the compatible devices globally. You can always follow the steps mentioned above to check for the update manually.