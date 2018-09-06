Google rolls out a new update for Google Maps on iOS

Google has started rolling out a new update for the Google Maps on iOS. The new update bounced the app version to 4.57 and it brings along a couple of new features to the app. With the new update, Google has introduced a new 'Events' section for the Maps. This new section will show interesting events which will take place nearby a user's current location. Apart from the 'Events' section, the tech giant has also introduced some other features for the Maps on iOS platform.

The Events section in Google Maps on iOS can be located under the Explore tab placed at the bottom bar. This section shows event information in the form of cards which consists of the details such as the event's name, venue and the starting time of the event.

The update's changelog mentions that the Events section will give information related to 'everything happening nearby whether it is a late night show, a movie in the park or visiting your favorite chef's weekend popup'.

Apart from the Event section, Google has also introduced another new feature with the update which is the geographical elevation data when the users are walking or cycling. The elevation data page will comprise a graphical representation of altitude variation between a user's current location and the destination, with a line connecting the two ends which shows the elevation or decline in altitude value throughout the route.

To recall, Google had recently rolled out the 'two-wheeler mode' for the East Asian countries where a large number of the population still relies on two-wheelers for daily commute. The 'two-wheeler mode' was first announced as an India-first initiative back in December 2017. Google has, later on, made this feature available for the other countries including Indonesia, Malasia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Singapore.

As for the functionality, the two-wheeler mode allows a biker to identify the routes which make it easy for the users to move through the congested routes and narrow paths which eventually help them to travel to their destination in less time.