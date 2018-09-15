Apple iPhone XS Max vs other high-end premium smartphones available now

The Cupertino giant Apple has once again left its deep imprint with the unveiling of its three sensational smartphone series, and an electronic gadget. Among the three phones, it is the Apple iPhone XS Max which looks divine not only in terms of design, but also comes with mind-blowing features.

Moreover, users still have other high end premium smartphones which they can look for, as a secondary choice. Even these phones too have everything to let you feel amazed.

The XS Max features a huge 6.5-inch Super retina OLED display. It is backed by an A12 Bionic chipset which is based on 7nm architecture. The device is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

For optics, it uses a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is a 7MP front camera. Both the cameras feature Apple's True Depth technology and also has AI features including Smart HDR and Depth control which can be used to adjust the bokeh effect in the images. It runs iOS 12 out of the box.

While you also have a device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB which has a better camera than the Note 8, with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos. There are stereo speakers and AR Emoji at back with some finer avatar customizations.

The mobile features new S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away. It also charges quickly while embedded in the phone. Besides, it also features a powerful battery of 4,000mAh capacity. This is the best Samsung phone you can buy when it comes to battery life.

Here is a list of some devices that you can go through for the best knowledge.