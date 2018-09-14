ENGLISH

Apple 2018 launch event roundup: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and more

    As per the launch event roundup, Cupertino giant- Apple has unveiled iPhone XS, iPHone XS Max and iPhone XR in their respective variants. The company has also launched its Apple Watch Series 4, which is a promising gadget with all newer features. These products are exceptionally well in terms of high-grade design and spectacular features.

    Apple 2018 launch event roundup: iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR and more

    The iPhone XS comes with an edge-to-edge screen with almost a bezel-less screen. Its camera will be an improvised version with a TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID. Designed with most spectacular technology, the latest smartphone by Apple is undoubtedly the most awaited mobile of the year 2018.

    The iPHone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever and it features a humongous 6.5-inch Super Retina display. It is backed by an A12 Bionic chipset which is based on 7nm architecture and has six CPU cores and a quad-core GPU. The iPhone XS Max is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

    The iPhone XR comes with the display that sports the notch on the top that comprises the TrueDepth camera system and enables Face ID functionality. There is also Apple's A12 Bionic chip under the hood that is based on the 7nm process.

    For details, you can go through our smaller but indeed valuable list of aforesaid devices.

    Apple iPhone XS 64GB/256GB/512GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery

    Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB/256GB/512GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
    • Hex-Core A12 Bionic chip
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

    Apple iPhone XR 64GB/128GB/256GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • TrueDepth camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Apple watch series 4

    Key Specs

    • 1.78 inches LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • watchOS 5.0
    • Apple S4 chipset
    • 16 GB internal memory
    • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
