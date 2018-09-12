Weekend discount offers you can avail on Apple iPhones

The tech savvy, Apple has very strong base in the market with its now and then sophisticated electronic products. Among so many products, it is the iPhones with which the company is reaching new heights. Despite, these devices are coming in bundles of spectacular features, the company have been consistently failing to reduce their surging price bar.

As a result common users fail to purchase them. But this issue seems to get a bit resolved, with Amazon, India. This online portal is going to make your dream come true with some of its attractive weekend discount offers on these devices.

Amazon, India comes with plenty of valuable offers. These comprise better EMI price rate depending on the category of an iPhone, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI. You are also likely to get some very good exchange offers on few of the handsets.

We have shared a list of several iPhones which you can look into before purchasing.

7% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 11% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 24% off on Apple iPhone SE Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days

1 year manufacturer warranty 11% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 23% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 17% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 10% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 26% off on Apple iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 14% off on iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery