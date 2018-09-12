Weekend discount offers you can avail on Apple iPhones

Related Articles
The tech savvy, Apple has very strong base in the market with its now and then sophisticated electronic products. Among so many products, it is the iPhones with which the company is reaching new heights. Despite, these devices are coming in bundles of spectacular features, the company have been consistently failing to reduce their surging price bar.
As a result common users fail to purchase them. But this issue seems to get a bit resolved, with Amazon, India. This online portal is going to make your dream come true with some of its attractive weekend discount offers on these devices.
Amazon, India comes with plenty of valuable offers. These comprise better EMI price rate depending on the category of an iPhone, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI. You are also likely to get some very good exchange offers on few of the handsets.
We have shared a list of several iPhones which you can look into before purchasing.
7% off on Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
11% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
24% off on Apple iPhone SE
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
11% off on Apple iPhone 8
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
23% off on Apple iPhone 6
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
17% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
10% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
26% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
14% off on iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery