Buying guide: Best budget smartphones to buy in India this week

There are infinite numbers of devices which come and go. Out of them, there are some which hold great attention of common users. These smartphones are not only budget friendly, but also are reliable in terms of amazing features. Even the makers can understand the demands of such people.

That's why they keep coming up with more and more user friendly devices, at their affordable price options. No to miss the show, you can check for the details in the form of a list mentioned below. Under the best buying guide, you are going to seek some valuable information of few devices from this list and purchase them accordingly.

From the list, you have a phone called the Xiaomi Mi A2 which is priced at Rs. 16,999. The device sports a larger 5.9-inch FHD+ display, a new dual-camera combination on the back and a higher resolution front camera. Its camera is capable to take portrait shots, effectively.

At Rs. 18,990, the Vivo V9 is another option which you can go with. It features the iPhone X-type notch, vertical dual camera and an identical settings menu. So, you are likely to get a feeling of iPhone in the form of the V9.

Its notch includes a notification LED light which adds a level of convenience to the phone. Besides, the handset also comes in bundles of other amazing features. There are several more devices in our list, which too offer some great features.