Smartphones to go on sale in India this week: Redmi 6 Pro, Poco F1, JioPhone2, Vivo V11 Pro and more

Smartphones and other gadgets sale have been consistently reaching new heights. Like, earlier weeks, in this week also you have good collection of phones to be considered worth. The purchasing of them is another important think to consider. Some users still prefer going for these phones from outlets. Thus, they end up buying these smartphones at a fixed price with no good deals.

While, there are now more number of users who prefer to avail the handsets from couple of renowned E-commerce sites, with Amazon, India and Flipkart- the prime ones. Those who still prefer going with the outlets, can visit these shopping platforms. As, both are coming with several attractive offers.

Amazon, India has lot of things to cater. These include- better EMI price rate depending on the type of a handset, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI,. On the other hand, Flipkart too moves equally in the race with many valuable bids.

It also offers very nice Exchange offers on some devices with good EMI rate, no cost EMI option, good discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, better discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection Plan. Other benefits include: Exchange offers with minimum Rs. 500 off, Free Case Cover and Screen Protector, additional data from Jio and many more.

We bring before you a list of few smartphones, which you can consider before purchasing them.

Redmi 6 Pro Redmi 6 Pro sale on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery Poco F1 Poco F1 sale on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storag

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging JioPhone 2 JioPhone 2 sale on Jio.com

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

KAI OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 6.1 Plus sale on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Vivo V11 Pro Vivo V11 Pro sale on Amazon

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Redmi 6A Redmi 6A sale on Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6 Redmi 6 sale on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 2 Realme 2 sale on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4230 MAh Battery Honor Play Honor Play sale on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Honor Nova 3i Honor Nova 3i sale on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Yu Ace Yu Ace sale on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery