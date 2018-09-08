Smartphones to go on sale in India this week: Redmi 6 Pro, Poco F1, JioPhone2, Vivo V11 Pro and more

Related Articles
Smartphones and other gadgets sale have been consistently reaching new heights. Like, earlier weeks, in this week also you have good collection of phones to be considered worth. The purchasing of them is another important think to consider. Some users still prefer going for these phones from outlets. Thus, they end up buying these smartphones at a fixed price with no good deals.
While, there are now more number of users who prefer to avail the handsets from couple of renowned E-commerce sites, with Amazon, India and Flipkart- the prime ones. Those who still prefer going with the outlets, can visit these shopping platforms. As, both are coming with several attractive offers.
Amazon, India has lot of things to cater. These include- better EMI price rate depending on the type of a handset, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI,. On the other hand, Flipkart too moves equally in the race with many valuable bids.
It also offers very nice Exchange offers on some devices with good EMI rate, no cost EMI option, good discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, better discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection Plan. Other benefits include: Exchange offers with minimum Rs. 500 off, Free Case Cover and Screen Protector, additional data from Jio and many more.
We bring before you a list of few smartphones, which you can consider before purchasing them.
Redmi 6 Pro
Redmi 6 Pro sale on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Poco F1
Poco F1 sale on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storag
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
JioPhone 2
JioPhone 2 sale on Jio.com
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- KAI OS
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP (VGA) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.1 Plus sale on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Vivo V11 Pro
Vivo V11 Pro sale on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Redmi 6A
Redmi 6A sale on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 sale on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2
Realme 2 sale on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4230 MAh Battery
Honor Play
Honor Play sale on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Honor Nova 3i
Honor Nova 3i sale on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Yu Ace
Yu Ace sale on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery