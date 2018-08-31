List of smartphones launched in August month 2018

In the month of August, 2018, users had seen several devices regardless to different category with different price option. Some users had already purchased these phones, and are enjoying using them.

While some are still looking forward to avail these mobiles. These launched devices are still on the verge of giving strong competition to few upcoming smartphones. In point of fact, you can comfortably go with these phones.

Those who are really interested in the purchasing can refer our list, that comprises some of the already launched devices. In the list you will find the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), which was launched for Rs. 16990.

It's main selling point is the dual rear camera module which is provided with Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop features. The Background Blur Shape adds a soft light effect in different contextual shapes to make the pictures talk.

In contrast, the Portrait Dolly feature that enables moving GIF images with zoom movements in the background to create a cinematic experience, while the Portrait Backdrop feature helps users add some preset background effects. There is also the BlackBerry Evolve which comes with the BlackBerry Power Centre app that uses deep learning to analyse your usage and optimise battery settings.

It comes with new BlackBerry Hub, that brings together all communication apps such as Facebook and Twitter into a single app to help you navigate through your social media accounts. Security features include the BlackBerry Password Keeper app that helps secure your passwords in a vault and also helps in creating new secure passwords.

The BlackBerry Privacy Shade feature helps reduce visible screen size to the area which you are accessing. Root protection is also available with OS hardening.

These are just a few nuts to crack. To get in abundance, you must have a look on our list below.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) launched for Rs. 16,990 Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Motorola Moto Z3 Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP dual (monochrome + RGB) rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbocharging BlackBerry Evolve Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, Samsung S5K3L8 sensor

EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO A3s launched for Rs. 13990 Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor Play launched in India starting at Rs. 19,999 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging LG Q8 (2018) Key Specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging LG G7+ ThinQ launched in India for Rs. 39990 Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Meizu 16 Key Specs

6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery Meizu 16 Plus Key Specs 6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with with f/2.0 aperture, AI face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 23,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India for Rs. 16,999 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 2.1 Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6,999 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 3.1 (3GB) launched in India for Rs. 11,999 Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 5.1 launched in India for Rs. 14,499 Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery OPPO R17 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched at Rs. 67,900 Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery Alcatel 7 Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Tecno Camon iAce launched starting at Rs. 6799 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Tecno Camon iSky 2 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary VGA camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Moto P30 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo Y81 launched in India for Rs. 12990 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Coolpad Mega 5A launched in India for Rs. 6,999 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 15,999 Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 POCO F1 launched in India starting at Rs. 20,999 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging 10.or D2 launched starting at Rs. 6999 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum) Infinix Note 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9999 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched in India for Rs. 34,990 Key Specs

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6,190 Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery OPPO R17 Pro Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery OPPO A5 launched in India for Rs. 14,990 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery HOMTOM H1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (640 x 1280 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio display

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery HOMTOM H3 Key Specs

5.5-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio In-Cell display

1.3GHz MediaTek processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Realme 2 launched in India for Rs. 8,990 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery ARCHOS Access 57 Key Specs

5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass TN display

1.4GHz Quad-Core UNISOC SC9832E 64-bit processor with 600MHz Mali-T820 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery LG G7 One Android One smartphone and G7 Fit Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG Q7 / Q7+ launched in India for Rs. 15990 Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging ZTE Axon 9 Pro Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery BlackBerry KEY2 LE Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZ3 Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery YU ACE launched starting at Rs. 5999 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery HTC U12 Life Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery