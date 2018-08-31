List of smartphones launched in August month 2018

Related Articles
In the month of August, 2018, users had seen several devices regardless to different category with different price option. Some users had already purchased these phones, and are enjoying using them.
While some are still looking forward to avail these mobiles. These launched devices are still on the verge of giving strong competition to few upcoming smartphones. In point of fact, you can comfortably go with these phones.
Those who are really interested in the purchasing can refer our list, that comprises some of the already launched devices. In the list you will find the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), which was launched for Rs. 16990.
It's main selling point is the dual rear camera module which is provided with Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop features. The Background Blur Shape adds a soft light effect in different contextual shapes to make the pictures talk.
In contrast, the Portrait Dolly feature that enables moving GIF images with zoom movements in the background to create a cinematic experience, while the Portrait Backdrop feature helps users add some preset background effects. There is also the BlackBerry Evolve which comes with the BlackBerry Power Centre app that uses deep learning to analyse your usage and optimise battery settings.
It comes with new BlackBerry Hub, that brings together all communication apps such as Facebook and Twitter into a single app to help you navigate through your social media accounts. Security features include the BlackBerry Password Keeper app that helps secure your passwords in a vault and also helps in creating new secure passwords.
The BlackBerry Privacy Shade feature helps reduce visible screen size to the area which you are accessing. Root protection is also available with OS hardening.
These are just a few nuts to crack. To get in abundance, you must have a look on our list below.
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) launched for Rs. 16,990
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z3
- 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP dual (monochrome + RGB) rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging
BlackBerry Evolve
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, Samsung S5K3L8 sensor
- EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A3s launched for Rs. 13990
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor Play launched in India starting at Rs. 19,999
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
LG Q8 (2018)
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging
LG G7+ ThinQ launched in India for Rs. 39990
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Meizu 16
- 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery
Meizu 16 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with with f/2.0 aperture, AI face unlock
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 23,990
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India for Rs. 16,999
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 2.1 Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6,999
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 (3GB) launched in India for Rs. 11,999
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Nokia 5.1 launched in India for Rs. 14,499
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
OPPO R17
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched at Rs. 67,900
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 7
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon iAce launched starting at Rs. 6799
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Tecno Camon iSky 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary VGA camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Moto P30
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y81 launched in India for Rs. 12990
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 5A launched in India for Rs. 6,999
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 15,999
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
POCO F1 launched in India starting at Rs. 20,999
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
10.or D2 launched starting at Rs. 6999
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
Infinix Note 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9999
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched in India for Rs. 34,990
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6,190
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Lava Z60s Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched for Rs. 4,949
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
OPPO A5 launched in India for Rs. 14,990
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
HOMTOM H1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (640 x 1280 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
HOMTOM H3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio In-Cell display
- 1.3GHz MediaTek processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Realme 2 launched in India for Rs. 8,990
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
ARCHOS Access 57
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass TN display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core UNISOC SC9832E 64-bit processor with 600MHz Mali-T820 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
LG G7 One Android One smartphone and G7 Fit
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG Q7 / Q7+ launched in India for Rs. 15990
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
BlackBerry KEY2 LE
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ3
- 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
YU ACE launched starting at Rs. 5999
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
HTC U12 Life
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery