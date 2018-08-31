Upcoming Smartphones expected to be launched in India in September 2018

Related Articles
The September, 2018 is going to be another crucial month. As, users can get to see some new upcoming smartphones. These expected phones are going to come with several amazing features. To impart the best information, we have shared a list of some mobiles which can be preferred.
In the list you have the Sony Xperia XZ3 and Moto P30 which is a premium smartphone that has clearly got all the features one would like to have. It has got an excellent pair of cameras, strong configuration, along with an amazing storage capacity.
Thus, if you are looking for a high-end mobile and have the budget for it then you can go for this device. Then you have the Moto Z3 which is the first phone to upgrade to Verizon's 5G network just by snapping on a moto mod. Plus, you will get an all-day battery, a near bezel-less display, and more.
The device also features dual depth-sensing smart cameras, that generate stunning images under any condition. The users can get to know about the OPPO R17 which boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.
It is the first OPPO smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also the world's first smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There are some more devices in the list which also come with quality features.
Motorola Moto Z3
Best Price of Moto Z3
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging
LG Q8 (2018)
Best Price of LG Q8 (2018)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging
Meizu 16
Best Price of Meizu 16
Key Specs
- 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery
Meizu 16 Plus
Best Price of Meizu 16 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with with f/2.0 aperture, AI face unlock
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO R17
Best Price of OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
Alcatel 7
Best Price of Alcatel 7
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto P30
Best Price of Moto P30
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO R17 Pro
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
BlackBerry KEY2 LE
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ3
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ3
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
HTC U12 Life
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery