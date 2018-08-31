Upcoming Smartphones expected to be launched in India in September 2018

The September, 2018 is going to be another crucial month. As, users can get to see some new upcoming smartphones. These expected phones are going to come with several amazing features. To impart the best information, we have shared a list of some mobiles which can be preferred.

In the list you have the Sony Xperia XZ3 and Moto P30 which is a premium smartphone that has clearly got all the features one would like to have. It has got an excellent pair of cameras, strong configuration, along with an amazing storage capacity.

Thus, if you are looking for a high-end mobile and have the budget for it then you can go for this device. Then you have the Moto Z3 which is the first phone to upgrade to Verizon's 5G network just by snapping on a moto mod. Plus, you will get an all-day battery, a near bezel-less display, and more.

The device also features dual depth-sensing smart cameras, that generate stunning images under any condition. The users can get to know about the OPPO R17 which boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

It is the first OPPO smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also the world's first smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There are some more devices in the list which also come with quality features.

Motorola Moto Z3 Best Price of Moto Z3

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbocharging LG Q8 (2018) Best Price of LG Q8 (2018)

Key Specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging Meizu 16 Best Price of Meizu 16

Key Specs 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery Meizu 16 Plus Best Price of Meizu 16 Plus

Key Specs

6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with with f/2.0 aperture, AI face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery OPPO R17 Best Price of OPPO R17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge Alcatel 7 Best Price of Alcatel 7

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Motorola Moto P30 Best Price of Moto P30

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging OPPO R17 Pro Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging ZTE Axon 9 Pro Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery BlackBerry KEY2 LE Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZ3 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ3

Key Specs 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery HTC U12 Life Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery