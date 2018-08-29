Best smartphones with USB Type-C Port Under Rs 15,000

Previously, the connectors like Type A and Type B present on board the devices resulted the most common issue in the form of orientation. The phones used to come with Type-A connectors in host side (PC, Server etc.), and Type-B connectors for device side.

The makers have removed such issues with the launch of Type C in the newer devices which supports both host and device, and there is no need of different connectors in both sides.

Now a day, there is hardly any phone which is devoid of such USB connector. And to cater you with the best possible details related to the phones featuring Type C, we have introduced a list that comes with some smartphones under Rs. 15,000.

The phones in this list come with the Type-C cable which consists of 4 VBUS (power) and 4 Ground lines for carrying power, Type-C specification supports up to 5V 3A (15W) and it can extend the ratings up to 20V, 5A (100W) using USB-PD (latest power delivery specification- USB Power Delivery).

Other important features catered by this connector include support for third part protocols such as Display Ports, HDMI etc., and support for all the USB standards till date.

Based on the above mentioned facts, it would be truly justifiable to say that USB Type-C is fast, high powered and small. Moreover, it works with anything if you have the right kind of adapter.

Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Sony Xperia R1 Plus Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery Sony Xperia L2 Best Price of Sony Xperia L2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

13MP auto focus rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300 mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras

8MP front camera

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery Motorola Moto Z2 Play Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Smartron srt.phone Best Price of Smartron srt.phone

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Sony Xperia R1 Best Price of Sony Xperia R1

Key Specs 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging