Best smartphones with USB Type-C Port Under Rs 15,000

Previously, the connectors like Type A and Type B present on board the devices resulted the most common issue in the form of orientation. The phones used to come with Type-A connectors in host side (PC, Server etc.), and Type-B connectors for device side.
The makers have removed such issues with the launch of Type C in the newer devices which supports both host and device, and there is no need of different connectors in both sides.
Now a day, there is hardly any phone which is devoid of such USB connector. And to cater you with the best possible details related to the phones featuring Type C, we have introduced a list that comes with some smartphones under Rs. 15,000.
The phones in this list come with the Type-C cable which consists of 4 VBUS (power) and 4 Ground lines for carrying power, Type-C specification supports up to 5V 3A (15W) and it can extend the ratings up to 20V, 5A (100W) using USB-PD (latest power delivery specification- USB Power Delivery).
Other important features catered by this connector include support for third part protocols such as Display Ports, HDMI etc., and support for all the USB standards till date.
Based on the above mentioned facts, it would be truly justifiable to say that USB Type-C is fast, high powered and small. Moreover, it works with anything if you have the right kind of adapter.
Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia L2
Best Price of Sony Xperia L2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300 mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Smartron srt.phone
Best Price of Smartron srt.phone
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Sony Xperia R1
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Motorola Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging