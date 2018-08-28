Best 6GB RAM smartphones priced starting Rs. 13,000: Poco F1, Note 5 Pro, RealMe1 and more

Like many other specs, RAM is also one of the most essential feature of a smartphone. Users always consider the phones on top priority with RAM of bigger configuration. The benefits of having large RAM are that you can have as many apps in your handset, you can run multiple apps in the background, and also can flip over one after the other without having your phone to be slowed down. Besides, with bigger RAM you can play highly intelligent games with no sluggishness.

Putting these above mentioned attributes as an important panorama of a device, we have introduced a list of phones below. You can avail the best information related to their RAM configuration and go for the favorite ones at their economical price options.

Some of the device in the list include the POCO F1 which gets power from a Snapdragon 845 under the hood and has both 6GB and 8GB variants to choose from. While our 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant does everything seamlessly, it's unlikely to find any performance issue on the 6GB variant as well.

There are some more smartphones in the list with more related details regarding their RAM and other functions as well.