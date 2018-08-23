Xiaomi Poco F1 vs other Snapdragon 845 smartphones

Xiaomi's extension Pocophone has unveiled "The Poco F1" handset in India. The device comes with features like: 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

It runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well. The good thing about the phone is that it is available with two variant options. One priced at Rs. 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the device costs Rs. 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Besides, the company is likely to come up with the Poco F1 Armoured edition, which is a superior variant made of Kevlar aramid fibre. This series is priced at Rs. 29,999 and it is only available in 8GB RAM option.

Nonetheless, users can avail other devices as well which is powered by the same Snapdragon 845 processor as that of the Poco F1. These phones can be considered user-friendly in terms of some excelling features.

To guide you with the best information, we have shared a list below. The list comprises smartphone like the Sony Xperia XZ2, which is the world's first smartphone that's capable of recording 4K HDR footage, allowing you to capture more impressive-looking videos.

We have Vivo NEX which as a part of innovation involves the earpiece speaker, that you can use to hear the other end of the line in a phone conversation, which is non-existent in some other devices.

We also have the Asus Zenfone 5Z which is known for crisp display, better dual camera module and wide angle secondary lens. There are some more devices in the list, which you can go through.

LG G7 Plus ThinQ Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Sony Xperia XZ2 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery Vivo NEX Best Price of Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Asus Zenfone 5Z Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging