These Xiaomi smartphones expected to get Android 9 Pie update

Google's next version of Android is called Android 9(Pie). This version will begin wheeling out to Pixel phones and other devices that participated in the Beta program. Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Essential, as well as all eligible Android One devices, will receive this update soon. At the moment, there are only five smartphones which are receiving the Pie update directly from Google - Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel Pixel XL and the Essential PH-1.

Google has also included non-Pixel or Nexus phones as part of its Android beta program. The list includes Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Essential PH 1, Sony Xperia XZ2, OPPO R15 Pro and Vivo X21.

Android 9 includes features like Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.

Android 9 also helps you get things done faster with App Actions. It offers predictions for what on what you would want to do next based on your context and displays based on your phone. Example: In the morning, you are preparing for your commute.

The OS will suggest actions like navigating to work on Google Maps or resuming an audiobook with Google Play Books. Besides, if you put in your headphones after work, you may see options to call your mother or start your favorite playlist.

It is quite interesting to see that Xiaomi is expected to unveil some of its devices with Android Pie update. So, here is a list of Xiaomi phones that we have mentioned below.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will be updated to Android Pie. Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be updated to Android Pie. Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be updated to Android Pie. Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be updated to Android Pie. Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be updated to Android Pie. Key Specs

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

2.45 GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Sim

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

3350 MAh Battery