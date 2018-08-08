These Xiaomi smartphones expected to get Android 9 Pie update

Related Articles
Google's next version of Android is called Android 9(Pie). This version will begin wheeling out to Pixel phones and other devices that participated in the Beta program. Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Essential, as well as all eligible Android One devices, will receive this update soon. At the moment, there are only five smartphones which are receiving the Pie update directly from Google - Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel Pixel XL and the Essential PH-1.
Google has also included non-Pixel or Nexus phones as part of its Android beta program. The list includes Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Essential PH 1, Sony Xperia XZ2, OPPO R15 Pro and Vivo X21.
Android 9 includes features like Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.
Android 9 also helps you get things done faster with App Actions. It offers predictions for what on what you would want to do next based on your context and displays based on your phone. Example: In the morning, you are preparing for your commute.
The OS will suggest actions like navigating to work on Google Maps or resuming an audiobook with Google Play Books. Besides, if you put in your headphones after work, you may see options to call your mother or start your favorite playlist.
It is quite interesting to see that Xiaomi is expected to unveil some of its devices with Android Pie update. So, here is a list of Xiaomi phones that we have mentioned below.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will be updated to Android Pie.
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging
The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be updated to Android Pie.
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be updated to Android Pie.
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be updated to Android Pie.
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be updated to Android Pie.
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 2.45 GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- Dual 12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3350 MAh Battery