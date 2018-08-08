Flipkart Freedom Sale offers( 10 to 12th August): Xiaomi Redmi note5 Pro, Google Pixel 2, Zenfone 5Z

Flipkart is a flourishing E-commerce site which has been consistently providing best service for the consumers. This company has built a great trust among its user base. That's why a huge number of users like to purchase from this platform. To gain more trust amongst users, the company introduces different sales and offers. Currently, the company has come up with a scheme called- "Flipkart Freedom Sale offers".

Under this scheme, the users can get a device at an unmatched deal. This scheme offers a flat 10% cash back on credit cards. It comes with many offers. Like, it has Hero Offer of the sale- which allows users to purchase the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at a revised price point of Rs. 10,499, giving them a flat discount of Rs. 500.

Then, you have India's bestselling smartphones like the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL, whose price starts from Rs. 41,999 which has reduced from Rs. 61,000.

The site also provides some of the newly launched devices and 4.2+ rated mobiles, at their best bids. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.

These offers will stay for a limited duration from 10th to 12th August 2018. So, you must grab this golden oppertunity before the sale goes off. For your convenience, we have shared a list of phones, that you should check out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Get upto Rs 14000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Google Pixel 2 (Extra Buyback Value Up to Rs 31,000) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 5Z (Get upto ₹15950 off on exchange) (Extra Rs 3000 off on Exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging iPhone SE Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS

3000mAh battery (typical) Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Oppo A83 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Honor 10 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor

3500 mAh Battery