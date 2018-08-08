ENGLISH

Flipkart Freedom Sale offers( 10 to 12th August): Xiaomi Redmi note5 Pro, Google Pixel 2, Zenfone 5Z

    Flipkart is a flourishing E-commerce site which has been consistently providing best service for the consumers. This company has built a great trust among its user base. That's why a huge number of users like to purchase from this platform. To gain more trust amongst users, the company introduces different sales and offers. Currently, the company has come up with a scheme called- "Flipkart Freedom Sale offers".

    Flipkart Freedom Sale offers( 10 to 12th August)

    Under this scheme, the users can get a device at an unmatched deal. This scheme offers a flat 10% cash back on credit cards. It comes with many offers. Like, it has Hero Offer of the sale- which allows users to purchase the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at a revised price point of Rs. 10,499, giving them a flat discount of Rs. 500.

    Then, you have India's bestselling smartphones like the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL, whose price starts from Rs. 41,999 which has reduced from Rs. 61,000.

    The site also provides some of the newly launched devices and 4.2+ rated mobiles, at their best bids. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.

    These offers will stay for a limited duration from 10th to 12th August 2018. So, you must grab this golden oppertunity before the sale goes off. For your convenience, we have shared a list of phones, that you should check out.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Get upto Rs 14000 off on exchange)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Google Pixel 2 (Extra Buyback Value Up to Rs 31,000)

    Key Specs

    • 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    Asus Zenfone 5Z (Get upto ₹15950 off on exchange) (Extra Rs 3000 off on Exchange)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging

     

    iPhone SE

    Key Specs

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    Oppo A83

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 10

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
    • 3500 mAh Battery

     

