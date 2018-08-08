Flipkart Freedom Sale offers( 10 to 12th August): Xiaomi Redmi note5 Pro, Google Pixel 2, Zenfone 5Z

Related Articles
Flipkart is a flourishing E-commerce site which has been consistently providing best service for the consumers. This company has built a great trust among its user base. That's why a huge number of users like to purchase from this platform. To gain more trust amongst users, the company introduces different sales and offers. Currently, the company has come up with a scheme called- "Flipkart Freedom Sale offers".
Under this scheme, the users can get a device at an unmatched deal. This scheme offers a flat 10% cash back on credit cards. It comes with many offers. Like, it has Hero Offer of the sale- which allows users to purchase the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at a revised price point of Rs. 10,499, giving them a flat discount of Rs. 500.
SEE ALSO: Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale: Discount offers on Vivo NEX, Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V9 and more
Then, you have India's bestselling smartphones like the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL, whose price starts from Rs. 41,999 which has reduced from Rs. 61,000.
The site also provides some of the newly launched devices and 4.2+ rated mobiles, at their best bids. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones with premium features you can buy under Rs. 20,000
These offers will stay for a limited duration from 10th to 12th August 2018. So, you must grab this golden oppertunity before the sale goes off. For your convenience, we have shared a list of phones, that you should check out.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Get upto Rs 14000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Google Pixel 2 (Extra Buyback Value Up to Rs 31,000)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z (Get upto ₹15950 off on exchange) (Extra Rs 3000 off on Exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo A83
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
- 3500 mAh Battery