Xiami Poco F1 will get Android Q update, confirms company

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco announced its first smartphone dubbed Poco F1 back in August. The USP of this device is that it is the world's cheapest flagship smartphone using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This smartphone has been priced aggressively starting from Rs. 20,999 and ranging up to Rs. 28,999.

Like any other smartphone, this one also faced some issues but the company had rolled out timely updates to resolve these issues. Thereby, the Poco F1 is one of the well-received smartphones in the market.

Now, there is interesting information regarding this smartphone. Going by a recent tweet from Jay Mani, the Head of Product for Poco, the Poco F1 will receive the next major iteration of Android OS. Launched with Android Oreo out of the box, this smartphone is all set to relish the Pie flavor soon via an update. Now, it has been confirmed that it will get the upcoming Android Q update, which will be announced in 2019 as well.

Android Q update for Poco F1

It is good news that the Poco F1 users will get the Android Q update. However, it isn't surprising as most smartphone brands roll out at least two major Android updates for their flagship models. Another notable aspect is that though the device will get the next Android update, it is going be a long wait as we are months away from its announcement.

We can expect Android Q to be available as the develop preview update in the second half of 2019. And, Xiaomi is quick enough to rollout updates to its devices, so the device is unlikely to get the same soon after the announcement of the next iteration of the OS.

Poco F1 Widevine F1 support

One of the issues faced by the Poco F1 users is the lack of the Widevine L1 certification, which is necessary to stream HD content on Netflix, YouTube and other such services. Recently, the company confirmed that the support will be rolled out via an update. This update is likely to be the MIUI Beta ROM that is expected to make its way to the smartphone by the end of this year.