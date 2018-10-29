Poco F1 all-set to receive stable MIUI 10 update this week

Xiaomi has been ruling the smartphone industry primarily the budget segment of smartphones for almost quite some time now. The Chinese tech giant has introduced a number of smartphones in the past few months catering a wide category of the audience including budget and mid-tier segment of consumers. One of the best selling Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone in India is the Redmi Note 5 Pro which recently had received the stable MIUI 10 update. Now, another of Xiaomi's popular smartphone the Poco F1 is all set to receive the stable MIUI 10 update.

Xiaomi recently took it to the company's MIUI forums to make an announcement that the Poco F1 smartphone will begin to receive the stable MIUI 10 update. The stable MIUI 10 update for the Poco F1 smartphone will be available from this week. The latest update will bring along a new interface along with some compatibility and stability fixes.

The major change which the MIUI 10 will bring is the change in the appearance of the UI. The MIUI 10 will bring a pleasant interface with appealing colors and round icons somewhat similar to the Android 9 Pie. Also, the items on the Recents screen will now be arranged in a grid and will offer improved navigation gestures.

As per Poco, with the new update, the users will be able to see the icons or badges associated with incoming notifications. Notably, if your Poco F1 smartphone is running on the beta build of MIUI 10, then you will first need to install the MIUI 9 in order to receive the latest OTA update. Poco will also be releasing a stable firmware officially sometime soon which you can flash if in case you don't receive the OTA update. The new update will further bring some improvements and tweaks to the UI which will enhance the performance of the smartphone.

To recall, the Poco F1 packs a taller 6.18-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection. The smartphone draws its power from a Snapdragon 845 SoC that is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The device is available in 6GB Ram and has 64GB of built-in storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSd card.