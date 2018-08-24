List of Android Pie (Android 9) ports for smartphones

Google's next version of Android called Android 9(Pie) is all set to run on Pixel phones and other devices that participated in the Beta program. Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Essential, as well as all eligible Android One devices, will receive this update soon. We have seen ports of the latest Android version make their way to devices as old as the original Motorola Moto G and OnePlus One.

SEE ALSO: These Xiaomi smartphones are expected to get Android 9 Pie update

There are so many devices on our forums that it's hard to find the first ports of Android Pie for your device. So, we have shared a list of Android smartphones and tablets that have received an unofficial Android 9 Pie custom ROM.

Android 9 includes features like Gesture Navigation, which removes the recent apps overview button and replaces the original home button with a pill that can slide up to show recent apps or slide right to quickly switch between apps, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.

SEE ALSO: Weekend offers on smartphones: Discounts on Vivo NEX, Huawei Nova 3 and more

Android 9 also has Digital Wellbeing which is designed to help you use your smartphone less by tracking your usage and wind down at night to prevent distractions (officially only available for the Google Pixel, but can easily be enabled unofficially). It comes with App Actions and slices API- the former API allows apps to show predictive actions while the latter allows apps to show a part ("slice") of their UI inside of another app.

Google Devices Google Nexus 5X (PieX)

Google Nexus 6 (CarbonROM)

Google Nexus 6P (StatiXOS)

Google Nexus 10 (AOSP) Honor Devices Honor 7X (AOSP)

Honor 8 Pro (AOSP)

Honor View 10 (AOSP - CypherOS) Huawei Devices Huawei Mate 10 Pro (AOSP)

Huawei Nova 2i (AOSP)

Huawei P20 Pro (AOSP)

Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (AOSP) Lenovo Lenovo Zuk Z1 (Pixel Experience)

Lenovo Zuk Z2 (Plus) (Pixel Experience - NitrogenOS) Motorola Devices Motorola Moto E 2015 (LineageOS)

Motorola Moto G (XPerience)

Motorola Moto G 2015 (AOSP - Pixel Experience - PixysOS)

Motorola Moto Z Play (AOSP) OnePlus Devices OnePlus One (POSP)

OnePlus X (AOSP)

OnePlus 2 (AOSP - Pixel Experience)

OnePlus 3 (AOSP - Pixel Experience - NitrogenOS)

OnePlus 3T (AOSP - Pixel Experience - NitrogenOS)

OnePlus 5 (AOSP - Pixel Experience)

OnePlus 5T (AOSP) Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 3 (POSP)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini (AOSP)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (LineageOS 16 for T713 and LineageOS 16 for T813) Sony Sony Xperia Z1 (CarbonROM) Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 3 (AOSP)

Xiaomi Mi 4 (AOSP)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (LineageOS 16)

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus (LineageOS 16)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (NitrogenOS)

Xiaomi Mi A1 (AOSP - LineageOS 16)

Xiaomi Redmi 3s (LineageOS 16)

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (LineageOS 16)

Xiaomi Redmi 4X (AOSP)

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (CarbonROM)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (AOSP - LineageOS)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (AOSP - Pixel Experience) ZTE ZTE Axon 7 (LineageOS 16)

Source