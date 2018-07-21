Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets an unofficial build of Android P

Asus recently announced that the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 6 GB RAM and improved cameras will be available in India from the 26th of July on Flipkart for a price of Rs 14,999. And now, there is more good news for the ZenFone Max Pro M1, as the devices get an unofficial build of the Android P and the ZenFone Max Pro becomes the most affordable smartphone running on the Android P operating system (based on beta version).

However, make sure that you are installing this build on a secondary device, as the ROM is based on the beta version of the Android P, it is expected to have bugs and glitches. Also, do not install this on your daily driver device, as you might face some issues even with the basic tasks like calls and SMSs. This ROM is based on the latest (3rd) developers beta from Google, which is available for the smartphones like the Nokia 7 Plus and the OnePlus 6.

How to install the Android P?

Download the following files (latest) from XDA. Prior to that, unlock the bootloader and install a custom recovery. Flash the files using the custom recovery and (wipe the entire storage).

Note that the device might take some time to boot for the first time. Be patient and do not turn off the device at any cost.

Specs-sheet

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ 2160 x 1080p resolution display running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-chipset with 3/4/6 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot (up to 256 GB).

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage has a 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup with an 8 MP front-facing camera and the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage has a 16 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup and a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera.

Both models have a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging. These smartphones are running on stock Android OS and the company has promised to provide Android P and Android Q update in the near future.

Conclusion

It looks like Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 could be the first affordable (non-Android One) smartphone to receive Android P. Other devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro might also receive the Android P update, as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is also running on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset.