Google rolls out final Android P beta update prior releasing the stable update

Google has released the final Android P beta update which is the Android P Beta 4/ Developer Preview 5 for the masses. The final Android P beta update will support the devices such as the Google's Pixel lineup along with some other OEMs that are the part of the Beta program. The Android P Beta 4 is the last preview before the stable Android P update starts rolling out for the devices in the upcoming months.

Google took it to its official blog post to mention that, "Today's Beta 4 update includes a release candidate build with final system behaviors and the official Android P APIs (API level 28), available since Beta 2. It includes everything you need to wrap up your testing in time for the upcoming official Android P release". The final Android P beta update has the build number PPP5.180610.010 and the OTA updates are now going live for the users.

As per some reports from the web, the term 'final system behavior' implies that the latest beta update is nearing the official stable version of the Android P. The final Android P beta update comes with certain bugs which are quite obvious as this is a beta release. However, it is expected that the chance of the users coming across these bugs are lower as compared to the earlier available Android P beta builds. This is because the majority of the bugs were fixed with the subsequent beta update releases.

As of now, there is no official post made by the tech giant that addresses the bugs and reveals the new features which will be available with the final Android P Beta release. However, the tech giant has mentioned some guidelines for the developers on how they can test their apps for its compatibility with the Android P, new features, along with some APIs as well as the introduction for publishing the updates APK updates.

As far as the new features for the Android P are concerned, there are a number of features which will include a new gesture-based navigation system, app slices and actions, adaptive battery, Android dashboard and improved notifications among others.