List of smartphones that run Android P beta

Android "P" is the upcoming ninth major version of the Android operating system. The compatible devices are now allowing users to test out a beta build of this software. Earlier, Android beta releases have traditionally only been available for Google's Pixel and Nexus phones, but that changed this year with Project Treble. Now the Android P beta is available for all of Google's recent Pixel phones as well as 11 phones from other OEMs.
It is good to see that Nokia outshines one level above, by recently bringing Android P update(beta) to three of its other phones- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 Sirocco, though only in China.
However, the beta test is too small to test the Android P update on these phones unless Nokia opens up more slots. Moreover, with features like- DNS over TLS, HEIF support, a new gesture-based system interface similar to the one found on the iPhone X and other devices, a "Digital Wellbeing" feature which discourages excessive usage of your phone, and many more- this version of Android gives the best service from its nutshell.
So, if you want to catch up with the latest Android update. We highly recommend you to go through the list of smartphones that we have mentioned.
Google Pixel
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery
Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 2
Key Specs
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust Resistant (IP67)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Essential Phone
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1312 QHD) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
- 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core processor (Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android OS
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 13MP Dual RGB + 13MP Rear camera
- 8MP resolution
- USB Type C
- 3,040 mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Oppo R15 Pro
Key Specs
- a 6.28-inch OLED display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chipset and is further coupled
- Kryo 260 quad-core processors with 2.2GHz and 1.84GHz clock speed
- 6GB RAM
- a 128GB inbuilt storage
- 16MP and 20MP rear camera
- 25MP Front camera
- 3,430mAh Li-Po battery
Sony Xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery