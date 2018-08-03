List of smartphones that run Android P beta

Android "P" is the upcoming ninth major version of the Android operating system. The compatible devices are now allowing users to test out a beta build of this software. Earlier, Android beta releases have traditionally only been available for Google's Pixel and Nexus phones, but that changed this year with Project Treble. Now the Android P beta is available for all of Google's recent Pixel phones as well as 11 phones from other OEMs.

It is good to see that Nokia outshines one level above, by recently bringing Android P update(beta) to three of its other phones- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 Sirocco, though only in China.

However, the beta test is too small to test the Android P update on these phones unless Nokia opens up more slots. Moreover, with features like- DNS over TLS, HEIF support, a new gesture-based system interface similar to the one found on the iPhone X and other devices, a "Digital Wellbeing" feature which discourages excessive usage of your phone, and many more- this version of Android gives the best service from its nutshell.

So, if you want to catch up with the latest Android update. We highly recommend you to go through the list of smartphones that we have mentioned.