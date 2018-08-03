Weekend offers: Get discounts on OnePlus 6, iPhone 8, Moto E5 Plus and more

In India, smartphone sales have been rising exponentially. The prime reason is that the devices come with the latest and unique features, making multitask more convenient at a reasonable price tag. Manufacturers have been coming with more feature-packed mobiles, to allure more number of users.

However, with the inclusion of more sophisticated features, these handsets fall into a category of high-end. It might be a boon to people who love spending money on these gadgets. But, there is a section of people who can't afford these devices. So, having closely figured out this concerning issue, several e-commerce sites have come up with weekend offers.

These offers include better discount rates on some selected phones. Users are now given an opportunity, which they can utilize to the fullest, by purchasing these mobiles. Easing up your confusion, we have shared a list comprising smartphones that comes with revised concessional price point respectively.

OnePlus 6 Offers: 1. ICICI: Rs. 1500 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions 2. No Cost EMI (3/6 months) available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price* 3. Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus 6 4. Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811)* 5. Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback 6. Kindle: Pay 6%* for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500* 7. Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance*

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) 13% off on Nokia 6 (2018) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging 14% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy On6 Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 18% off on Honor 7A Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 27% off on Samsung Galaxy On NXT Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 11% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery 18% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 8% off on Oppo A3s Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 22% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 17% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Atmos

3000 MAh Battery