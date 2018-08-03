Weekend offers: Get discounts on OnePlus 6, iPhone 8, Moto E5 Plus and more

Related Articles
In India, smartphone sales have been rising exponentially. The prime reason is that the devices come with the latest and unique features, making multitask more convenient at a reasonable price tag. Manufacturers have been coming with more feature-packed mobiles, to allure more number of users.
However, with the inclusion of more sophisticated features, these handsets fall into a category of high-end. It might be a boon to people who love spending money on these gadgets. But, there is a section of people who can't afford these devices. So, having closely figured out this concerning issue, several e-commerce sites have come up with weekend offers.
These offers include better discount rates on some selected phones. Users are now given an opportunity, which they can utilize to the fullest, by purchasing these mobiles. Easing up your confusion, we have shared a list comprising smartphones that comes with revised concessional price point respectively.
We give you so many options to choose from and at the best price in India. We try to make your shopping a satisfying and pleasant experience rather than overburdening you with underrated products.
OnePlus 6
Offers:
1. ICICI: Rs. 1500 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
2. No Cost EMI (3/6 months) available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price*
3. Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus 6
4. Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811)*
5. Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback
6. Kindle: Pay 6%* for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500*
7. Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance*
Buy This offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
13% off on Nokia 6 (2018)
Buy This offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
14% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy On6
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
18% off on Honor 7A
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
4GB RAM
32GB internal memory
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
Fingerprint sensor
4G VoLTE
3260mAh battery
27% off on Samsung Galaxy On NXT
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
11% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
18% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
8% off on Oppo A3s
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
22% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
17% off on Samsung Galaxy A6
Buy This offers on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Atmos
- 3000 MAh Battery