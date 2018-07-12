Android P name accidentally leaked: No, it's not Pop-tart

We are all waiting for the Android P and what Google is going to call it this time and according to a leaked Huawei customer chat, the name of the next big Android launch is released and we are not happy with the name.

According to a leaked chat screenshot, the Android P will be called as Android Pistachio, which is a famous dry fruit. Google is known for naming every version of the Android OS with a famous dessert and this time the company has seemed to choose a fruit name to promote health and fitness (probably).

Back-end story

When a customer enquired about the Huawei P9 Lite mini regarding a software update on whether the device will receive Android Oreo, the representative has misspelled Android Pistachio, instead of Android Oreo.

As Google is yet to announce the name (which should go official in August) we have to settle down with the Android 9.0 Pistachio. So, what do you think about the name pistachio, share your views on the comment below?

Android P features

It is also said that the company will be naming the next Android OS as Pistachio in favor of Pistachio ice cream and not the pistachio nut, as ice-cream can qualify as dessert. Compared to the KitKat, Lollipop, or Marshmallow or the latest Android Oreo, the latest operating system from Google. Overall, Android Oreo was my favorite name and my favorite dessert as well.

Android P Beta is already available for a couple of devices like the OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the Google Pixel 2. The Android P does have a lot of interesting features like a revamped navigation button, new notification shade and added security features. The Android P will have a major design overhaul compared to the Android 8 Oreo and it will offer a premium user experience.

Android P will also power the devices like the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL from the day of launch and devices like the Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Huawei P20 Pro, RealMe 1 and a whole bunch of flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2.

Source