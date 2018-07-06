MIUI 10 Global Beta now available for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2, and Redmi Y2

MIUI 10 Global Beta is now live and users can install the same using simple steps. Currently, the MIUI 10 is available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and the Xiaomi Mi 5 (available in India).

The Global beta update is also available for other devices which are not launched by Xiaomi India are the Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo for all these devices. Xiaomi will add more devices to the MIUI Global beta program in the upcoming weeks, which might or might not be based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

One can install the MIUI 10 update on any of these devices by simply downloading the update and flashing it via Recover or the updater app. However, make sure that you copy the entire data of your device, as flashing the MIUI 10 wipe the storage entirely.

If you are flashing the update via fastboot, then you have to unlock the smartphone before installing the MIUI 10 update.

If you are running on the MIUI 9 beta, then one can install the MIUI 10 beta via updater app.

If you are running on the MIUI 7, MIUI 8, or the MIUI 10 stable ROM, then install the update using the fastboot method.

To unlock your Xiaomi smartphone apply here to get the permission and download the Mi unlocker app on any Windows computer and unlock the device using the MIUI unlocker app.

MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Full Changelog

New - LDAC functionality for Bluetooth. Get better sound quality on supported devices or turn this feature off to extend battery life. (07-04)

New - Trending music videos is introduced to Mi Music ( India Only) (07-03)

Translation

Fix - Translation issue with all languages (07-03) (Mi 5S)

Localization

Fix - Cleaner content doesn't translate to Russian in file manager (07-03)

FYI: As this is a Beta ROM, it will have certain bugs, which might interfere with the day to day activities, so, only install the MIUI 10 Global Beta update if you have a backup smartphone.

