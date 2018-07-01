MIUI 10: Released date and supported devices in India announced

MIUI 10, the latest custom operating system from Xiaomi was recently announced in India along with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. And now, Xiaomi has revealed the set of smartphones, that are eligible to receive the software update and the time schedule of the update rollout.

The China developer ROM is already available for some of these websites. However, it misses out on Google Play Services and some of the menu options will be in Chinese, even if set the phone's language to English.

According to Xiaomi, these are the first set of devices to receive MIUI 10 in India in the early July. Which means, that these devices should receive MIUI 10 update in the next few days.

Here is the list of devices and that are eligible to receive MIUI 10 update in India. Do note that, the update that we are talking about is a global beta version and Xiaomi is expected rollout the stable MIUI 10 update by the end of 2018.

This schedule is based on the launch of the device, where the devices launched in 2018 will be updated in the first phase, devices launched in 2017 will get the update in the second phase and the older devices will get the update in the third and the last phase.

Early July (First Batch) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Mi 5 (Indian Model)

Xiaom Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi MIX Late July (Second Batch) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Mi MAX (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi MAX Prime Early August (Third Batch) Xiaom Mi 4 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Mi 3 (Indian Model)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S (Indian Model)

In total 26 devices will receive the MIUI 10 update, in which 16 devices were launched in India. Even if you have imported any of these to India or any other part of the world, then you can install the Global MIUI ROM, which comes with English language support with Google Play Services.

Conclusion

Anyone can install global beta ROM on the supported devices and can be installed on a smartphone with a locked bootloader. Just download the update from Xiaomi official website and flash it via updater app. However, do note that installing a beta ROM is a risky move, as it will wipe your entire storage (make sure to backup your smartphone before the installation process) and also comes with a selected number of bugs for sure. To download these updates, go to Xiaomi MIUI ROM downloader page.