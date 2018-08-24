Weekend offers on smartphones: Discounts on Vivo NEX, Huawei Nova 3 and more

Related Articles
- Raksha Bandhan gifts: Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000
-
- Grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 21,350: Here’s how
- Flipkart and Amazon offer Onam festival discount on smartphones
- Flipkart Sale: Grab 43-inch Panasonic Ultra HD LED TV for just Rs 33,999
- Amazon Freedom sale: Grab Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 16,999
- PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale on Motorola Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6, Moto X4 and more
There is a section of users who find souvenir devices expensive. As a result they are restricted to budget friendly devices. The consumers will get awestruck, as they are now given a golden chance to purchase these phones. As per the weekend offers E-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon, are coming with some lucrative schemes.
Going with the deals offered by the Flipkart, users are going to get much better discounts. Like, if you want to purchase the latest Poco F1 then you can avail it at a price of Rs. 23,999 with 4% off. You will also get up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange, with EMI starting from Rs. 798/month on the aforesaid handset.
SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan gifts: Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000
There are more devices which too come with greater bids such as better exchange offers, good EMI options and many more. It is important to see that the Flipkart is offering good EMI options for the newly launched and exclusive devices as well. The other highlight is- the consumers can get the feature phones starting from Rs. 449.
Amazon also boasts of having some renumerative offers. It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart and Amazon offer Onam festival discount on smartphones
Here is a list of phones below, which you can go through for the detailed specs and look for their purchasing from either Flipkart or Amazon.
6% off on Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (Black, 64GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
10% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
12% off on Huawei Nova 3
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
12% off on Huawei Nova 3i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
15% of on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
4% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
7% off on OPPO F9 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
12% off on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
17% off on Oppo A83
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
7% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
21% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery