Weekend offers on smartphones: Discounts on Vivo NEX, Huawei Nova 3 and more

There is a section of users who find souvenir devices expensive. As a result they are restricted to budget friendly devices. The consumers will get awestruck, as they are now given a golden chance to purchase these phones. As per the weekend offers E-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon, are coming with some lucrative schemes.

Going with the deals offered by the Flipkart, users are going to get much better discounts. Like, if you want to purchase the latest Poco F1 then you can avail it at a price of Rs. 23,999 with 4% off. You will also get up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange, with EMI starting from Rs. 798/month on the aforesaid handset.

There are more devices which too come with greater bids such as better exchange offers, good EMI options and many more. It is important to see that the Flipkart is offering good EMI options for the newly launched and exclusive devices as well. The other highlight is- the consumers can get the feature phones starting from Rs. 449.

Amazon also boasts of having some renumerative offers. It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.

Here is a list of phones below, which you can go through for the detailed specs and look for their purchasing from either Flipkart or Amazon.

6% off on Vivo NEX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (Black, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 10% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery 12% off on Huawei Nova 3 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 12% off on Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 15% of on Vivo V9 Youth Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 4% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 7% off on OPPO F9 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge fast charging 15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 12% off on Vivo V9 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 17% off on Oppo A83 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery 7% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

2620 MAh Battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery