Budget-friendly gadget gift ideas for your sister this Raksha Bandhan under Rs. 3,000

It becomes very difficult for some people to gift premium smart wearables to their loved ones. The feeling of expensiveness surges, making common men to switch over some other cheaper products. The manufacturers have projected and analysed this issue, and now they are coming with budget-friendly smart wearables. This Raksha Bandhan you don't have to consider only expensive gadgets, but mostly also budget oriented products.

We have shared a list of some smart gadgets below, which you can check and go for the suitable one. Thus, avoiding confusion that you might get on looking into several other lists. The list has some gadgets, which a user can get online through the Flipkart at much better deals.

The offers include a revised price option with good percentage off, no Extra Cost EMI on Axis Bank Credit Cards, No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value above ₹4499, No Extra Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, 5% off on EMI transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Cards, and Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There are some gadgets too which can also be availed from other E-commerce sites at the best bids.

Smart wearables like Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband comes with features like Sleep Monitor, Call Information Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, USB Direct Charging etc. Another gadget in the list is the Fastrack Reflex Smart Band which features Bluetooth, Activity Tracker, OLED Display and many more. Likewise, there are more gadgets in the list which can be considered worth of money.

Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Sports Statistics on Wrist

Sleep Monitor

Call Information Reminder

Sedentary Reminder

USB Direct Charging

Anti-sleep Mode

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant Mi Band 2 Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Improved Pedometer

With Heart Rate Monitor

Digital Smart Band

Made of Plastic

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)

Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology

Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates

Detachable Straps

Set Personal Goals

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant Fastrack Reflex Smart Band Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone, Rubber

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant Honor Band 3 Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

PMOLED Display

Water Resistant Portronics POR-666 Yogg X Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Weight :20gr

Bluetooth Version :4.0

BLEBattery Type :Li-ion 55 mAh

Dimension :254 X 34 X 10 mm

Product Code :L 11 Boltt Fit Fitness Tracker Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Boltt Fit is your 24x7 fitness tracker with a companion app that gives personalized health and fitness coaching

Helps you to track your activity through the day - it measures calories burnt, distance covered and steps taken

It has inbuilt sleep detection capabilities - it measures quantity and quality of your sleep along with an alarm reminder

It is made with a skin-friendly material, which is ventilated and sweat proof - it has a functional bionic design

Access weight loss coaching based on your targets - the plans include a combination of diets and exercises

The tracker comes with a subscription of the Boltt Health app - the app is in-built with an AI personal coach that tracks your fitness, sleep, nutrition and helps you stay on track with your goals Alcatel One Touch White Watch - Small/Medium Band - SM02-2CALUS7 Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Attractive white dial smartwatch

Quick pairing with your smartphone

Lightweight and trendy watch

Connect the smart fitness tracker with your phone,notifications push for SMS/Facebook/Twitter/WhatsApp/Instagram message,calling reminder, camera remote capture, music control ,these app need on smartphone and allow contents to be shown on the device screen., •Multi-Function:Blood Pressure Monitor/Heart Rate Monitor/Step Tacker/Calorie Counter/Sleep Monitor/Sport Distance/Sedentary reminder/Motion Monitoring, Zebronics Fit 500 Fitness Tracker Buy This Gadget on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Digital Smart Band

Made of Plastic

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant