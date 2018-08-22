ENGLISH

Budget-friendly gadget gift ideas for your sister this Raksha Bandhan under Rs. 3,000

    It becomes very difficult for some people to gift premium smart wearables to their loved ones. The feeling of expensiveness surges, making common men to switch over some other cheaper products. The manufacturers have projected and analysed this issue, and now they are coming with budget-friendly smart wearables. This Raksha Bandhan you don't have to consider only expensive gadgets, but mostly also budget oriented products.

    Budget-friendly gadget gift ideas for your sister this Raksha Bandhan

    We have shared a list of some smart gadgets below, which you can check and go for the suitable one. Thus, avoiding confusion that you might get on looking into several other lists. The list has some gadgets, which a user can get online through the Flipkart at much better deals.

    SEE ALSO: Flipkart and Amazon offer Onam festival discount on smartphones

    The offers include a revised price option with good percentage off, no Extra Cost EMI on Axis Bank Credit Cards, No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value above ₹4499, No Extra Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, 5% off on EMI transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Cards, and Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There are some gadgets too which can also be availed from other E-commerce sites at the best bids.

    SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to gift your sister

    Smart wearables like Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband comes with features like Sleep Monitor, Call Information Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, USB Direct Charging etc. Another gadget in the list is the Fastrack Reflex Smart Band which features Bluetooth, Activity Tracker, OLED Display and many more. Likewise, there are more gadgets in the list which can be considered worth of money.

    Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband

    Key Specs

    • Sports Statistics on Wrist
    • Sleep Monitor
    • Call Information Reminder
    • Sedentary Reminder
    • USB Direct Charging
    • Anti-sleep Mode
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Mi Band 2

    Key Specs

    • Improved Pedometer
    • With Heart Rate Monitor
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Plastic
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band

    Key Specs

    • Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)
    • Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
    • Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates
    • Detachable Straps
    • Set Personal Goals
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Fastrack Reflex Smart Band

    Key Specs

    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone, Rubber
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Honor Band 3

    Key Specs

    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • PMOLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Portronics POR-666 Yogg X

    Key Specs

    • Weight :20gr
    • Bluetooth Version :4.0 
    • BLEBattery Type :Li-ion 55 mAh
    • Dimension :254 X 34 X 10 mm
    • Product Code :L 11

    Boltt Fit Fitness Tracker

    Key Specs

    • Boltt Fit is your 24x7 fitness tracker with a companion app that gives personalized health and fitness coaching
    • Helps you to track your activity through the day - it measures calories burnt, distance covered and steps taken
    • It has inbuilt sleep detection capabilities - it measures quantity and quality of your sleep along with an alarm reminder
    • It is made with a skin-friendly material, which is ventilated and sweat proof - it has a functional bionic design
    • Access weight loss coaching based on your targets - the plans include a combination of diets and exercises
    • The tracker comes with a subscription of the Boltt Health app - the app is in-built with an AI personal coach that tracks your fitness, sleep, nutrition and helps you stay on track with your goals

    Alcatel One Touch White Watch - Small/Medium Band - SM02-2CALUS7

    Key Specs

    • Attractive white dial smartwatch
    • Quick pairing with your smartphone
    • Lightweight and trendy watch
    • Connect the smart fitness tracker with your phone,notifications push for SMS/Facebook/Twitter/WhatsApp/Instagram message,calling reminder, camera remote capture, music control ,these app need on smartphone and allow contents to be shown on the device screen., •Multi-Function:Blood Pressure Monitor/Heart Rate Monitor/Step Tacker/Calorie Counter/Sleep Monitor/Sport Distance/Sedentary reminder/Motion Monitoring,

    Zebronics Fit 500 Fitness Tracker

    Key Specs

    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Plastic
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
