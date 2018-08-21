ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to gift your sister

By:

Related Articles

    If you are planning to gift something to your sister on an auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, then it can nothing be better than the best budget smartphone. These devices have everything at a suitable price value which your sister might find interesting. We have shared a list of some phones below, to make your confusion clear while picking the right phone.

    Raksha Bandhan Tech Gift Ideas: Best Budget phones to Gift Your sister

    SEE ALSO: List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update

    This list has budget phones like the Redmi 5A which is a complete proportion of reliable hardware and software under a budget. It has all the necessary features to be the leader in its segment. The list has the Honor 7C that comes with face and fingerprint unlock, dual rear cameras and a big screen which is worth to consider.

    The Redmi 5 is without any doubt a complete smartphone and has all the necessary inclusions like a bigger display and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The list also has the Honor 7 which flaunts a big 18:9 HD screen, offering perfect cinematic viewing experience while gaming and watching movies or videos.

    SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of this week: Samsung Galaxy Note9, Xiaomi Mi A2, Motorola P30 and more

    The list has some other devices as well, which also offer some amazing features. To explore more about these phones, you must look at this list.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5A
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)

    COMIO C1 PRO

    Best Price of COMIO C1 PRO
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1.5GB RAM
    • 16GB Internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 5

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 7C

    Best Price of Honor 7C
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    COMIO X1

    Best Price of COMIO X1
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display with scratch-resistant DT glass
    • 1.28GHzGHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3050mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J4

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 7A

    Best Price of Honor 7A
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    COMIO X1 Note

    Best Price of COMIO X1 Note
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
    • 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2900mAh battery

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro

    Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 2

    Best Price of Nokia 2
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
    • 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Splash proof (IP52)
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

    Oppo A71 2018

    Best Price of Oppo A71 2018
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)

    Best Price of Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2990mAh battery

    Vivo Y71i

    Best Price of Vivo Y71i
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution
    • 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor,
    • 8MP primary camera
    • 5MP front facing camera
    • Android v8.1 Oreo 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 3360mAH lithium-ion battery

    InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

    Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP autofocus rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue