Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to gift your sister

If you are planning to gift something to your sister on an auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, then it can nothing be better than the best budget smartphone. These devices have everything at a suitable price value which your sister might find interesting. We have shared a list of some phones below, to make your confusion clear while picking the right phone.
This list has budget phones like the Redmi 5A which is a complete proportion of reliable hardware and software under a budget. It has all the necessary features to be the leader in its segment. The list has the Honor 7C that comes with face and fingerprint unlock, dual rear cameras and a big screen which is worth to consider.
The Redmi 5 is without any doubt a complete smartphone and has all the necessary inclusions like a bigger display and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The list also has the Honor 7 which flaunts a big 18:9 HD screen, offering perfect cinematic viewing experience while gaming and watching movies or videos.
The list has some other devices as well, which also offer some amazing features. To explore more about these phones, you must look at this list.
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
COMIO C1 PRO
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7C
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
COMIO X1
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display with scratch-resistant DT glass
- 1.28GHzGHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7A
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
COMIO X1 Note
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 2
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash proof (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Oppo A71 2018
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6-inch HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor,
- 8MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3360mAH lithium-ion battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory through microSD
- Android Nougat
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery