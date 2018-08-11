Buying Guide: Best 12 Mid-range Smartphones to buy This week Under Rs 20,000

Related Articles
A smartphone is one of the most trending topic, which sits on every single user's tongue. It is great to see that smartphone technology is getting better every year. The manufacturers clearly understand the requirement of a user. It is due to this that they keep coming with highly intelligent phones.
Their motive is clear as they are always on the look out to provide the consumers with the best technology designed ever. But, due to the inclusion of highly precised features, the manufacturers are confined to raise the price bars of these mobiles even higher. Thus, pertaining to form a class of "Expensive phones". Then a situation arrives, where a consumer fails to go for the purchasing of such a high end device.
Having understood the problems of the users, the makers are now coming with mid budget phones that include some of the best modern features. They now launch devices at an affordable price without cutting the important specs be it design, display or even camera.
A variety of handsets made their entry into the Indian market this year, and going with the one that best matches your requirements gets tougher. Just in case you are looking forward to uprate to a new phone under a price category of Rs. 20,000, we have handpicked 15 of the best mid-range mobiles that you can buy at respective price point.
It is also important to see that these devices with their amazing attributes give a strong competition to some high end devices.
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and, secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Mi A1
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera ans secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Atmos
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging