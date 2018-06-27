ENGLISH

Best Snapdragon smartphones to buy under Rs. 12,000 in India

Here’s a list of smartphones using Snapdragon processors under their hood.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are some of the fastest mobile processors. These chipsets are designed in order to provide many benefits to the smartphone users. Some notable benefits are fast charging, long-lasting battery life, enhanced camera capabilities, support for superior connectivity, latest security solutions and immersive AR and VR experiences.

    The Snapdragon processors are many as they are used on a range of smartphones from the entry-level to the premium offerings in the market. There are some brands such as Xiaomi that launch only devices equipped with the Snapdragon processors in India. However, the budget and mid-range market segments have an equal share of MediaTek smartphones too.

    As this lineup of processors is powerful enough, we have come up with a slew of smartphones priced under Rs. 12,000 making use of the Snapdragon processors under their hood. Take a look at the list before you upgrade to a new smartphone.

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Honor 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Infinix Hot S3

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor Holly 4

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh (typical) battery

    Motorola Moto G5S

    Key Specs

    • 5.2 Inch FHD Display
    • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Water Repellent Coating
    • Turbo Charging
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
    • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Sony Xperia R1 and Sony Xperia R1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1), 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2620mAh built-in battery

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Nokia 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
    • 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 8MP autofocus front-facing camer
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Smartron srt.phone

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
    • Dual SIM (micro+micro)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
    • 4G VoLTE,
    • 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

