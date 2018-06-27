Best Snapdragon smartphones to buy under Rs. 12,000 in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are some of the fastest mobile processors. These chipsets are designed in order to provide many benefits to the smartphone users. Some notable benefits are fast charging, long-lasting battery life, enhanced camera capabilities, support for superior connectivity, latest security solutions and immersive AR and VR experiences.

The Snapdragon processors are many as they are used on a range of smartphones from the entry-level to the premium offerings in the market. There are some brands such as Xiaomi that launch only devices equipped with the Snapdragon processors in India. However, the budget and mid-range market segments have an equal share of MediaTek smartphones too.

As this lineup of processors is powerful enough, we have come up with a slew of smartphones priced under Rs. 12,000 making use of the Snapdragon processors under their hood. Take a look at the list before you upgrade to a new smartphone.

Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh battery
Honor Holly 4

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto G5S

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1 and Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1), 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2620mAh built-in battery
Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
Nokia 5

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0