Feature Phones Fest on Amazon: Upto 40% off on Nokia, Samsung, Micromax and other brand phones

This is the right time to buy a feature phone from Amazon.

    Feature phones are making a comeback. If you always wanted to buy a feature phone, then the current sale on Amazon India will be the right time for the purchase. The online retailer is hosting a Feature Phones Fest offering up to 40% discount on the handsets from different brands.

    Feature Phones Fest on Amazon: Upto 40% off on Nokia Samsung and more

    The sale includes models from popular mobile brands such as Nokia, Lava, Samsung, Karbonn, Intex and more. Even the JioPhone from Reliance Jio is a part of the sale.

    Today, we have come up with a slew of feature phones available on sale on Amazon India. Do check out the same from the list we have given below.

    Upto 20% off on Nokia Phones

    Nokia feature phones are available at up to 20% off on Amazon India.

    Lava phones at up to 36% off

    You can buy Lava phones at up to 36% off during the Feature Phones Fest sale.

    Samsung phones at up to 20% off

    If you are looking forward to buy Samsung feature phones, you can get up to 20% discount.

    Karbonn phones at up to 30% discount

    Get the feature phones from Karbonn at up to 30% discount.

    Intex phones at up to 30% off

    Even the feature phones from Intex are available at up to 30% discount.

    Micromax phones at up to 20% off

    Micromax feature phones are available at up to 20% off on Amazon India.

    Detel phones at up to 44% off

    If you are looking forward to buy Detel feature phones, you can get up to 44% discount.

    Inovu phones at up to 30% discount

    Get the feature phones from the Inovu brand at up to 30% discount.

    Aqua phones at up to 40% off

    Even the feature phones from Aqua are available at up to 40% discount.

    Fox phones at up to 35% off

    Fox feature phones are available at up to 35% off on Amazon India.

