Trending smartphones from last week: Oppo Find X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8, OnePlus 6 and more

Last week, we came across several smartphone-related news. The most interesting one is the launch of the Oppo Find X, the flagship smartphone in the company's Find series after four long years. Not only that, we can across several other models as well those ruled the tech headlines.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 flagship smartphone, which went official in China created a record in sales. The company managed to outsell the demand in the flash sale that happened in the country. Also, there are other models such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which hit the headlines for getting the FHD 1080p video recording support via an update.

Even the OnePlus 6 was in news as the smartphone received recent OxygenOS updates bringing bug fixes, improvements and new functionalities. The users of the device took to the internet to claim that their smartphones face 4G LTE issues and battery drain as well.

Having said that, here we list all the trending smartphones of the last week. Take a look at the list to keep yourself updated about what's happening in the industry.

Oppo Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 8

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture,LED flash

5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery