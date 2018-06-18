Great iPhone Exchange Offers on Flipkart: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 Plus and more

Phones have always been the accessory everyone wish to own. They offer great performance, good looks, advanced cameras, and on top of it all, they are a status symbol. But as they say "applause doesn't come without caveats," the iPhones costs a fortune.

SEE ALSO: Trending smartphones from last week: Oneplus 6 Nokia X6, Xiaomi Mi 8, Redmi S2 and more

If you are someone who is bored of their Android smartphones, and want to switch to the Apple ecosystem, then Flipkart has some really good exchange offers for you. If you don't have the time to go through the whole list, check this out.

SEE ALSO: Highly anticipated upcoming smartphones: Oppo Find X, Sony Xperia XZ3, HTC U12 Life and more

Apple iPhone X Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models* Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange.

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models* Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery Apple iPhone SE Get upto ₹14,700 off on exchange. Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days

1 year manufacturer warranty Apple iPhone 8 Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models* Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, Digital zoom up to 5x, Quad-LED True Tone flash and Slow sync, 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone 6 Get upto ₹14,700 off on exchange.

Special Price Get extra Rs 5,525 off. Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours Apple iPhone 7 Get upto Rs 14,700 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 5,525 off. Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone 6s Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Get Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value on select models* Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery