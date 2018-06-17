Highly anticipated upcoming smartphones: Oppo Find X, Sony Xperia XZ3, HTC U12 Life and more

Related Articles
The smartphone industry is one of those industries which has to face most of the renders and leaks giving the users an idea about the upcoming smartphones. Of lately many of the tipsters and redditors have been leaking information related to the products, be it a smartphone or a laptop or any other consumer electronics products.
These leaks give the users an idea about what the device manufacturers have in store for them which further allows the users to make up their mind if they want to go with the device or not.
This article is also regarding the same. In this article, we will be discussing the recently leaked upcoming smartphones. The list includes a number of devices such as Oppo Find X, Sony Xperia XZ3, HTC U12 among others.
So without further delay, let's have a look at the list of the recently leaked smartphones and see what all the smartphone manufacturers have in store for us.
Oppo Find X
Rumoured specs
- 6.3 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen Display
- Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP+2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 25 MP Front Camera
- Octa Core 2.8 GHz
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3645 mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ3
Rumoured specs
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- Dual 19 MP Rear Camera
- 13 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery
Motorola One Power
Rumoured specs
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One
- Octa-core 1.8 GHz Kryo 260
- Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
- Dual 12 MP Camera
- 8 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3780 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Rumoured specs
- 6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710
- Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
- 128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 3 GB RAM
- Dual 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Rumoured specs
- 6.0" (15.24 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2048 pixels
- runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system
- powered by Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor paired
- 6 GB of RAM
- 3850 mAh Battery
Motorola Moto X5
Rumoured specs
- 5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 32/64 GB, 2/4 GB RAM; 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 12 MP Camera
- 5 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
HTC U12 Life
Rumoured specs
- 5.99-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel rear camera and secondary 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3420mAh battery with fast charging