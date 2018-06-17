Highly anticipated upcoming smartphones: Oppo Find X, Sony Xperia XZ3, HTC U12 Life and more

The smartphone industry is one of those industries which has to face most of the renders and leaks giving the users an idea about the upcoming smartphones. Of lately many of the tipsters and redditors have been leaking information related to the products, be it a smartphone or a laptop or any other consumer electronics products.

These leaks give the users an idea about what the device manufacturers have in store for them which further allows the users to make up their mind if they want to go with the device or not.

This article is also regarding the same. In this article, we will be discussing the recently leaked upcoming smartphones. The list includes a number of devices such as Oppo Find X, Sony Xperia XZ3, HTC U12 among others.

So without further delay, let's have a look at the list of the recently leaked smartphones and see what all the smartphone manufacturers have in store for us.

Oppo Find X Rumoured specs

6.3 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels Capacitive Touchscreen Display

Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)

16MP+2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

25 MP Front Camera

Octa Core 2.8 GHz

Non-removable Li-Ion 3645 mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ3 Rumoured specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Dual 19 MP Rear Camera

13 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery Motorola One Power Rumoured specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One

Octa-core 1.8 GHz Kryo 260

Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM

Dual 12 MP Camera

8 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3780 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Rumoured specs

6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710

Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)

128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 3 GB RAM

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note9 Rumoured specs

6.0" (15.24 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2048 pixels

runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system

powered by Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor paired

6 GB of RAM

3850 mAh Battery Motorola Moto X5 Rumoured specs

5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

32/64 GB, 2/4 GB RAM; 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

12 MP Camera

5 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery HTC U12 Life Rumoured specs

5.99-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel rear camera and secondary 16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3420mAh battery with fast charging